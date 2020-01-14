advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States House is expected to vote on Wednesday to send the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, and pressure was mounting on senators on Tuesday to call new witnesses for the historic trial.

President Nancy Pelosi announced the next steps after meeting privately with the House Democrats at the Capitol, ending her blockade on Tuesday a month after voting to remove Trump from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The president and the senators will be held accountable,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The American people deserve the truth and the Constitution demands a trial.”

The action will launch proceedings in the Senate, only the third presidential recall trial in American history, in the context of a politically divided nation and an election year.

The Senate should be transformed into a dismissal court on Thursday. The Constitution calls on the Chief Justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to take an oath to render “impartial justice”.

Trump was ousted last month by the Democrat-led House for abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden when he refused to aid the country, and obstructing the Congressional investigation .

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the chief justice would open the trial this week, but that major proceedings would begin next Tuesday after the holidays. He said that all 53 GOP senators are on board with his plan to start the session and consider the issue of witnesses later.

McConnell met in camera with GOP senators on Tuesday as they negotiated the terms of the trial.

Senate Republicans have said they will reject the idea of ​​simply voting to reject the impeachment articles against Trump, as the president has suggested. McConnell said he notes having the votes to do so.

“There is little or no feeling in the Republican conference for a motion to reject,” said McConnell. “Our members believe that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments.”

In fact, an increasing number of senators say they want to ensure that the ground rules provide for the possibility of calling new witnesses.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is leading an effort among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska for witness votes.

“My position is that there should be a vote on whether or not to call witnesses,” said Collins.

Romney said he wanted to hear John Bolton, the former national security adviser at the White House, who others said has alarmed foreign policy advocate-directed Ukraine Trump staff, Rudy Giuliani.

The Democrats have pushed Republicans, who have a slim majority in the Senate, to consider new testimony, arguing that new information emerged during Pelosi’s month-long delay in bringing charges.

“We want the truth,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the opening of the chamber on Tuesday. He said that in other Presidential recall trials, the Senate had called witnesses. “Do Senate Republicans want to break the long historical precedent?”

The Republicans control the house, 53-47, and are almost certain to acquit Trump. It only takes 51 votes at the recall trial to approve the settlement or call witnesses. Only four GOP senators could form a majority with the Democrats to insist on further testimony. It would also take only 51 senators to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump.

McConnell is writing an organizational resolution that will outline the next steps. Approving it will be among their first trial votes, likely next Tuesday.

He prefers to model Trump’s trial in part on the process used for the trial of then-president Bill Clinton in 1999. It also contained motions to dismiss or call new witnesses.

“Fifty-one senators will decide who to call,” said McConnell.

Senators say if witnesses are allowed, some Republicans may also try to summon Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while his father was vice president.

McConnell is hesitant to call new witnesses who would prolong the trial and put vulnerable senators who are ready to be re-elected in 2020 at an impasse with difficult choices. At the same time, he wants to give these same senators ample room to show voters that they are listening to demands for a fair trial.

Most Republicans now seem ready to accept McConnell’s plan to start the trial first and then consider the witnesses later, rather than in advance, as the Democrats want.

Collins is pushing for at least the promise of witness voting to be included in the organizational resolution, with the vote on Bolton or any other specific witness to take place later.

It is not at all clear that once these votes were authorized, they would in fact produce a majority to summon Bolton or the others.

“I have tried to make sure we have a process that will allow us to vote on whether we need more information, and yes, that would include witnesses,” Murkowski told reporters.

McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday mocking what he called the “bizarre world” of Pelosi’s impeachment strategy which delayed the passing of charges for weeks.

“Does this sound like leaders who truly believe that we are in a constitutional crisis, a crisis that requires the most serious remedy?” Asked McConnell. He rejected Pelosi’s recent suggestions that, regardless of the Senate’s verdict, Trump would be “removed from office forever.”

“It will be up to the Senate to end it seriously and soberly,” he said.

The chaplain of the Senate opened the meeting of the day with an apparently evocative sign.

“Teach our lawmakers to disagree with respect, civility and humility,” said chaplain Barry Black, a retired Navy Rear Admiral. Help them remember, he prayed, “the patriots live on both sides of the aisle.”

