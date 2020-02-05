advertisement

By John Parkinson

ABC News – The feud between Parliament President Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump, which escalated in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, continued on Wednesday amid an upcoming Senate vote to acquit the President before he left had to speak.

advertisement

After 134 days of impeachment drama, Pelosi told her caucus members that Democrats saw Trump “tearing the truth apart, tearing the truth apart before our eyes,” according to a Democratic adjutant who attended a meeting in the basement of the Capitol.

While the Republicans say Pelosi’s performance “dishonors the house,” Pelosi claimed that Trump “disregards the chamber” and uses it “as the setting for a reality show” for a speech “unrelated to reality.”

“I felt very liberated last night. If that’s what he’s going to do, if that’s what he’s going to say, if he’s taking disability pensions away from social security, or if he’s cutting Medicaid, or if he’s going to court to try to reverse the current situation. The list goes on and on, ”said Pelosi, D-Calif., To her countrymen. “I tried to find a page that I could spare myself and that didn’t contain a lie.”

Pelosi said that she “tried to be polite and reasonable and all that … But the fact is that too much is in danger, too much is at stake,” she said, describing Trump’s speech as “exploiting a constitutional provision “.

“This is not the state of the Union that the United States Constitution provides for the President to report on the state of the Union or send a copy of what he has said,” she said. “It is an exploitation of a constitutional provision.”

Pelosi also downplayed Trump and suppressed her handshake efforts, saying the speech “was a pack of lies.”

“I didn’t go in to tear the speech apart, and I didn’t care that he didn’t shake my hand, who cares?” She said. “I knew it was a box of lies, but I thought,” Well, let’s see how it goes. “After about a quarter I thought,” You know, he sells a parts list like a snake oil seller. We cannot allow that – we cannot let it stand. “At some point along the way I realized that I was starting to stack my papers in a way that was tearable – and tearable – and terrible. So there was no plan again. “

The Republicans took an early victory round before voting in the Senate on two impeachment procedures.

Kevin McCarthy, chairman of the House of Representatives minority, claimed that the Democrats had “wasted” their majority and proclaimed that after the impeachment proceedings against the Senate this afternoon, the president would be “acquitted for life”.

“I hope the Democrats will finally end their wish to indict this president. I know that was what they craved the majority for and what they spent and wasted the majority of, ”said McCarthy, R-Calif. “I hope they wake up today and know that we can do better.”

“I am glad that it will finally end today and it will end the acquittal,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. “In this case there was never a crime. There was hope from speaker Pelosi and all the radical socialist democrats who started to find something, and they never did, and yet they played through the country, and it’s a shame that they did. “

The Republicans were also outraged that Pelosi had ripped open the President’s address and pointed out that it was an “official document”.

“Speaker Pelosi had a tantrum. She disgraced herself and dishonored the house. It has shown once again that it is embarrassing that it is not suitable for an office, ”said Liz Cheney, Chair of the House Republican Conference, R-Wyo. “It was a really disgraceful show and I think the speaker turned everything off at the end of the speech, but the American people deserve it better.”

Cheney and McCarthy said that trying to remove the president from office would hurt the Democrats. They expect the Republicans to retake the house this fall.

“The American people deserve better, the American people will do better,” Cheney promised. “We are very, very confident that they will make the right decision next November and that spokesman Pelosi will not extend his tenure as spokesman for the house this year.”

“I think their past behavior is the best indication of future behavior,” said McCarthy. “The question is really for the American public: do they want more of the same, or do they want a congress that works with them across the aisle to put America first instead of putting America first? I think that’s the question that comes up in November. And I think reading the latest polls, I think America is waking up the lies of this new majority and the wasted time they had at work. ”

advertisement