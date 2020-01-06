advertisement

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would introduce and vote on a resolution of the war powers this week to limit US President Donald Trump’s military action on Iran.

“This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement late Sunday.

“It reaffirms the long-held oversight responsibilities of Congress, mandating that unless further congressional action is taken, the administration’s military hostilities over Iran will cease within 30 days.”

advertisement

The resolution is likely to gain approval in the Democratic-led House, but the prospects for the transition are less certain in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s compatriots, many of whom have said they support the president’s action on Iran.

Iraq’s parliament called for the US and other foreign troops to leave as the reaction against Friday’s US assassination of a senior Iranian general increased, and Trump doubled threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliated.

Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq and said that if US troops were required to leave, the Iraqi government would have to pay Washington for the cost of an “extremely expensive” air base there. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru and Timothy Ahmann in Washington Editing by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel)

advertisement