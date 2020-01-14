advertisement

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to send impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday to clear the way for impeachment proceedings in the upper house.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi confirmed that she intended to postpone the articles on Wednesday after weeks of delays.

advertisement

“The American people deserve the truth, and the constitution demands a trial,” she said in a statement. “Parliament will now vote on Wednesday 15 January to send the impeachment proceedings and appoint the impeachment officials.”

The 435-strong House of Representatives will initially vote on the appointment of “managers” – members of the Congress who act as representatives of the House of Representatives in the Senate process. It will also vote on the formal submission of the articles – a crucial procedural step that enables the House of Lords to begin the process.

“The president and senators will be held accountable,” said Ms. Pelosi, when she found that the house had upheld “its constitutional duty to defend democracy for the people” by passing two impeachments against Mr. Trump in December.

The next phase of impeachment comes four weeks after the democratically controlled House voted against Mr. Trump on two issues – abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

The Democrats initiated impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump last September after details of a phone call between the President and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy became known, in which Mr. Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart for a “favor” that is being investigated against former Vice President Joe should become Biden.

testimony

Mr. Trump is said to have put pressure on the Ukrainian head of state to launch an investigation into Mr. Biden and his son Hunter, who served as his father on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Mr. Biden is currently the frontrunner in the democratic campaign to become the party’s presidential candidate, leaving Mr. Trump open to charges that he asked for foreign interference in the election.

After weeks of private and public testimony, the House of Representatives voted against the President. No Republicans voted in favor of strong support for Mr. Trump’s position in the Republican Party. Given Republican control over the 100-member Senate, Trump is expected to escape impeachment because a two-thirds majority of the Senate is required to convict him.

As soon as the articles pass into the House of Lords, it will be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to decide on the scope and structure of the process. He previously indicated that he would like to follow the impeachment lawsuit against Bill Clinton, in which the Senate only voted on the convocation of witnesses after hearing the opening speech.

Chuck Schumer, the Chamber’s chief democrat, spoke in the Senate on Tuesday and repeated his call for testimony. “We are only asking that the President’s own men, his agents, come forward and tell their side of the story,” he said.

Former national security adviser John Bolton, a key figure in the White House’s dealings with Ukraine, testified last week that he would testify in a Senate trial if asked to do so.

Should the impeachment go to the Senate on Wednesday, as expected, it may take a few days for the process to officially begin.

advertisement