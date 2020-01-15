advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Nancy Pelosi has appointed two chamber presidents who led the investigation into the removal of President Donald Trump as prosecutors for the Trump Senate trial.

The prosecution chairman Adam Schiff, who led the investigation, and the chairman of the judiciary, Representative Jerrold Nadler, whose articles approved the impeachment orders, were among those responsible for the charge.

“Today is an important day,” said Pelosi, who is flanked by the team. “This is the Constitution of the United States.”

Schiff and Nadler will lead the seven-member team that includes a diverse selection of legislators, particularly those with experience in the courtroom.

They include Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida and Jason Crow of Colorado.

During the Pelosi press conference, Trump tweeted that dismissal is “another fraudulent job of Democrats doing nothing.” All this work was supposed to be done by the House, not by the Senate! “

Trump was removed from office last month by the Democrat-led House for abuse of power following his pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden after Trump refused aid to the country. He was also charged with obstructing the Congressional investigation.

The House is expected to vote later today to send the impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for his dismissal. The managers walk and then browse the articles through the Capitol to the Senate.

Trump’s trial will be only the third presidential recall trial in the history of the United States, and it takes place in the context of a politically divided nation and an election year.

New details about Trump’s efforts on Ukraine appeared Tuesday evening, increasing pressure on senators to call witnesses at trial, a move that Senate majority chief Mitch McConnell was reluctant to take.

Investigators at the house said they were returning a “mine” of new recordings of phone calls, text messages, and other information from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff said the information shows Trump’s efforts “to force Ukraine to help the president’s re-election campaign.”

The Senate should be transformed into a court of indictment as of Thursday, although important procedures would not begin until next Tuesday after the Martin Luther Kingnbsp; Jr. vacation. The Constitution invites the Chief Justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to take an oath to render “impartial justice”.

McConnell, who negotiates the rules of the trial, said the 53 GOP senators agreed with his plan to start the session and consider the issue of witnesses later.

Senate Republicans also said they would reject the idea of ​​voting simply to reject the impeachment articles against Trump, as Trump himself has suggested. McConnell agreed that he did not have the votes to do so.

“There is little or no feeling at the Republican conference for a motion to reject,” said McConnell on Tuesday. “Our members believe that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments.”

An increasing number of senators say they want to guarantee that the ground rules provide for the possibility of calling new witnesses.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine is leading an effort among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, for witness votes.

Romney said he wanted to hear from John Bolton, the former national security adviser to the White House, who others said has alarmed the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine led by Giuliani.

The Democrats have pushed Republicans, who have a slim majority in the Senate, to consider new testimony, arguing that new information emerged during Pelosi’s month-long delay in bringing charges.

The Republicans control the house, 53-47, and are almost certain to acquit Trump. It only takes 51 votes at the recall trial to approve the settlement or call witnesses. Only four GOP senators could form a majority with the Democrats to insist on further testimony. It would also take only 51 senators to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump.

At a GOP private lunch on Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky warned that if witnesses were allowed, witnesses for the defense could also be called. He and other Republicans want to summon Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while his father was vice-president.

McConnell is writing an organizational resolution that will outline the next steps. Approving it will be among their first trial votes, likely next Tuesday.

He prefers to model Trump’s trial in part on the process used for the trial of then-president Bill Clinton in 1999. It also contained motions to dismiss or call new witnesses.

McConnell is hesitant to call new witnesses who would prolong the trial and put vulnerable senators who are ready to be re-elected in 2020 at an impasse with difficult choices. At the same time, he wants to give these same senators ample room to show voters that they are listening to demands for a fair trial.

Most Republicans now seem ready to accept McConnell’s plan to start the trial first and then consider the witnesses later, rather than in advance, as the Democrats want.

Even though senators can vote to call new witnesses, it is not at all clear that there would be majorities to summon Bolton or the others.

