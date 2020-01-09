advertisement

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – The House of Representatives will vote on a war resolution on Thursday to reaffirm Congress authority to declare war by ending the Trump administration’s military hostilities against Iran within 30 days, spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday Afternoon.

“Members of Congress have serious, pressing concerns about the government’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and the lack of a strategy that is progressing,” said Pelosi, D-Calif., In a statement following a briefing by all members through the top administration officials. “Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient reporting of the War Violence Act and today’s information to the government.”

The measure is expected to be privileged, forcing the GOP-led Senate to take up the bill as well, although the resolution is subject to the President’s veto right and most likely will have no greater effect than being a political statement for Democrats.

Pelosi said the house could soon consider other related measures, including MP Barbara Lee’s resolution to repeal Iraq’s resolution on the use of military force (AUMF) in 2002, and Senator’s recent legislative proposals Bernie Sanders, IV. And Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., To ban funding for military actions against Iran that have not been approved by Congress.

“The government must work with Congress to develop an immediate and effective de-escalation strategy that prevents further violence,” said Pelosi in her statement. “America and the world cannot afford war.”

MP Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Who was formerly a Middle East analyst for the CIA, is the lead author of the resolution, which is officially known as H. Con. Res. 83.

“The assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases can lead to a significant escalation of hostilities between the United States and Iran,” the bill said in part. “Congress has not authorized the President to use military force against Iran.”

By introducing a 30-day restriction on hostilities without Congress approval, Slotkin said Trump would have to seek an AUMF after its resolution before the country could get involved in a protracted war with Iran.

“This resolution is intended to make it clear that if the President wants to lead us to war, we need to get Congress approval,” said Slotkin. “This is simply what our constitution requires.”

While the government said last week’s decision to kill Soleimani was supported by the AUMF and Article II of the U.S. Constitution, Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, the co-chair of the progressive Congress Caucus, said the officials failed to show that Soleimani posed an immediate threat.

“The real problem is that the president has broken his trust in the American people and that Congress is very difficult to trust on so many issues,” said Pocan, D-Wis., On Wednesday during the Capitol press conference. “Just a few days before the assassination, he said Iran was fine. And then, days later, we have the attack that’s happening. We have made him take action over and over again that puts us at greater risk. “

MP Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Insisted that a debate on the war powers was “urgent” and the White House showdown with Tehran required “immediate action” while MP Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Claimed the Democrats are “with” an irrational government, so Congress must reaffirm its powers to declare war.

“We owe it to the American people to prevent the war and not prepare for further wars. That is what we need to protect our country, ”said Omar. “The residents of the White House have done nothing to stabilize the region. He did everything to get more attention. “

She added: “We are no safer today than yesterday.”

