advertisement

PELION, SC (WOLO) – A woman from Pelion has been arrested and charged with a local primary school bomb attack.

Felissa Connelley is accused of threatening to use weapons of mass destruction.

On December 13, 2019, Forts Pond Elementary School received a bomb call.

advertisement

According to Pelion police, Connelley said twice to a school worker who answered the call that “there is a bomb at school.”

The school was surely cleared of all students and teachers. Three other local schools were blocked as a precaution.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to the scene and used dogs to clear the school. No devices were found.

Investigators found that the call was made over a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) line using a phone app.

Officials say several electronic record search warrants have been carried out and the evidence shows that the call was made by Connelley.

Connelley was arrested on January 31, 2020 at the Masters Inn on Commerce Drive in Cayce.

She was taken to Lexington County Detention Center without incident and was there

released for a $ 10,000 bond.

advertisement