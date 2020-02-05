advertisement

A passenger jet with 177 people on board shot in three and went up in flames after slipping off the runway at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul today.

The Sun reports that dramatic images show the destroyed Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 fuselage and the bloody passengers getting out of the wreck.

media_cameraA Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 plane after slipping off the runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport. Picture: AFP

According to the Turkish Ministry of Transport, at least 52 people were injured.

No deaths have been reported so far.

Turkish media reports that the jet that flew out of the Turkish city of Izmir crashed into a street.

media_cameraThe aircraft can be seen from the runway. Picture: AFP

The video showed passengers with bloody faces after the crash.

The hull appears to have broken into three parts.

NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire after skidding, but has since been extinguished.

Airplane crash The Pegasus # PC2193 Boeing 737-800 from Izmir flew off the runway in Istanbul and broke apart. Too early for confirmed number of people on board (approx. 180 reported) or accident information. Several people have reportedly been hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/X53PF38C1P

– Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec), February 5, 2020

The Boeing 737-86J left Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport at 4:40 p.m. local time (12:40 p.m. AEDT) and was due to arrive in Istanbul at 5:45 p.m. (1:45 p.m. AEDT), but crashed shortly before 6:00 p.m. from (2:20 p.m. AEDT).

Pegasus Airlines has confirmed a crash but has provided no further details.

media_camera No injuries have been reported so far. Picture: AFP

According to the NTV, the airport was closed and all flights were diverted to Istanbul Ataturk Airport.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

Originally released as a plane slips off the runway, snaps into three

