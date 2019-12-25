advertisement

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police in the Greater Toronto Area are searching for a man accused of two separate assaults on two women.

In the first incident, Peel Regional Police say a woman sustained minor injuries after being assaulted about 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of ​​Norton Place Park and Clark Boulevard in Brampton, north east of Toronto.

Police say around 7:35 p.m. that same day, another woman was allegedly stabbed in the grocery store parking lot in the area of ​​Peel Center Drive.

She was taken to hospital after reportedly cutting both hands during a fight with the suspect.

Police describe the suspect in both incidents as a man in his mid-to-late 30s, between 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11, with a dark complexion, facial hair and a slender build.

They say that in the first suspect attack, the suspect was wearing a dark blue jacket, gray pants, a gray hood, a dark hat and black shoes with white soles.

They say that in the second, he was dressed in black cargo pants, an oversized camouflage hat, and black shoes with white soles.

Police say the suspect received a cut under his right eye and scratches on his face during the second incident.

Investigators believe the attacks are related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 24, 2019.

