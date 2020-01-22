advertisement

Surprisingly, many people came across whistleblower Mike Fiers in the Houston Astros electronic sign-theft saga, including ESPN baseball analyst and New York Mets baseball operations advisor Jessica Mendoza. Mendoza took a lot of time commenting on a trio of ESPN morning shows last week, including that Fiers “whistled” everyone and that “To go public, yes, it wasn’t good for me .. and frankly I was saddened by the sport that all of this was found out. ”Well, another prominent team-working analyst has now criticized Mendoza Fiers, which would be MLB Network / TBS analyst Pedro Martinez, who is also currently listed as “Special Assistant” to Red Sox Director-General Brian O’Halloran (alongside TBS colleague David Ortiz and NESN analyst Tim Wakefield) Martinez tore Fiers off to Rob Bradford, Lou Merloni and Mike Mutnansky WEEI:

“If you tell me that Mike Fiers is coming to my team and you have already thrown your team under the bus, the team you used to play for … Now everyone knows that you will have a whistleblower in any other situation, Said the former Red Sox ace. “Whatever happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse and Fiers broke the rules. I agree to clean up the game. I agree that the Commissioner has a tough hand on the matter, but at the same time, the players shouldn’t be the one to drop the whistleblower. “

Martinez added: “If you are honest, you will find ways to share it with everyone in the clubhouse. I don’t want to be part of it. “You call your GM. You tell him. Or you call someone you can, MLB or someone and say,” I don’t want to be part of it. “Or you tell the team,” Get me out of here, me doesn’t want to be part of it. “Then show me something. But if you leave Houston and most likely don’t agree with Houston when you left and you put the whole team under the bus, I don’t trust you. I will don’t trust because we had this rule. “

There are some obvious problems with this logic, especially considering some of the suggestions of how important the theft practices were for the Astros. Internal pushback from a pitcher would probably not have done much, and even if the team had decided to withdraw from this training after the pushback, they would probably have kept it secret that they have ever used it. There are advantages to baseball as a whole in this saga, which comes to light as it affects many people beyond the Astros (especially those who have played against them), and the public strikes for this franchise and those involved will hopefully become one Be a deterrent Avoid this in the future. In addition, this scandal has a notable impact on the Red Sox (who broke up with manager Alex Cora, who was involved in this situation during his time as a bank coach in Houston earlier this month), so Martinez’s role in the franchise is bound to do so besides all that has to be considered. So there are a lot of problems with what Martinez said here.

How much setback this will ultimately result in is another question. Yes, Martinez has a dual role in the media and with a team like Mendoza, but his unspecified role as a “special assistant” seems more like a ceremonial title to a former player than Mendoza’s “baseball operations consultant”. GM Brodie Van Wagenen has repeatedly stressed that Mendoza is involved in decisions across the company, especially when it comes to attracting talent through trade or free hand. It is also noteworthy that Martinez, Ortiz, and Wakefield were not even mentioned in the discussion about broadcasters and dual roles last fall, suggesting that teams opposing Mendoza’s access to the clubhouse are not considered their Red Sox roles consider too important.

This is in contrast to other dual roles mentioned there, such as MLBN’s Al Leiter for the Detroit Tigers, then ESPN analyst David Ross for the Cubs, and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez for the Yankee (a role he has since performed has given up). Of course, “whether a team takes care of the role of a broadcaster in another organization” is an incomplete standard, and that shouldn’t be important here. It is also noteworthy, however, that many viewers are expected to have at least some affinity with the previous teams for MLB players who become broadcasters (regardless of whether or not they play a fixed role in this organization). At Mendoza there is no natural connection to the Mets from a player career, so it seems much more important for ESPN to state that they work for this team too. (It’s also noteworthy that Mendoza’s role as a Sunday Night baseball analyst and as a contributor to other ESPN shows brings her a much more prominent national airtime than Martinez each week.)

Should Martinez face a setback because of these comments? Probably. These statements are not too dissimilar to Mendoza, and at least Martinez appears to be the latest in a long line of former athletes who have become media greats who are still commenting on as athletes rather than thinking about their new role in the media or thinking about what is best for the public. He probably won’t get as much of a setback as Mendoza, but it should be borne in mind that his comments have been made on local radio rather than in a row on well-known national ESPN television programs, many people who don’t even know what he said. And we will see how the reaction develops in the coming days.

An interesting bigger question is whether the practice of national network analysts, who also work for teams, should be stopped altogether. At some levels it would be great if it were; This would allow viewers to trust that the person they are watching on a national program has no current financial relationship with a particular team. In reality, however, this is very unlikely, and it is clear that teams and broadcasters see a clear value in these roles as a “special assistant”. The team has the opportunity to team up with a prominent analyst (who is usually also a celebrity in his own franchise history) and to bring a knowledgeable analyst with his players in spring training or something that isn’t (at least on a calendar) basis particularly contradicting their broadcasting obligations. An easier answer may be more common and thorough that certain analysts also work for teams. This could allow viewers to have the information they need and then decide whether or not the comments from these analysts are biased.

In any case, the situation at Martinez is remarkable. And it’s a good reminder that the two-role discussions with Mendoza and the Mets shouldn’t stop, and shouldn’t stop either. Throughout baseball there are all sorts of double roles and there are many analysts willing to say controversial things. Comments such as Martinez’s stacking on Mendoza can be discussed, but it is certainly noteworthy that she is not alone in the “broadcast / team member” category and says controversial things about the Astros scandal.

(WEEI; photo from a 2015 MLB network clip)

