The short film, based on Jean Cocteau’s “The Human Voice”, will help the filmmaker prepare for his first English-language game, an adaptation of “A Manual for Cleaning Women”.

Pedro Almodóvar has spent months on the Pain and Glory campaign, but the 70-year-old Spanish writer doesn’t waste time getting back to work. In an interview over the weekend, Almodóvar IndieWire exclusively revealed his plans to lead two new projects in the coming months – a short film with Tilda Swinton, which comes from Jean Cocteau’s one-act play “The Human Voice”, followed by an adaptation in feature length of the short story collection of the late American writer Lucia Berlin “A Manual for Cleaning Women”.

The two projects mark Almodóvar’s long-awaited entry into English-language filmmaking after several more attempts over the years, from an offer to direct “Sister Act” in the early 1990s to his originally planned Alice Munro adaptation “Julieta” Meryl Streep before Almodóvar decided to do the project in Spanish. Sources in Almodóvar’s inner circle expressed uncertainty about the overall schedule for the two projects, but confirmed the upcoming plans for the Swinton project to get the filmmaker used to the challenges of shooting in a different language.

Almodóvar said he plans to stage “The Human Voice” in Madrid in April on a sound stage with an original set. “It’s funny when friends ask me what I want to do next, and they’re surprised when I say I really want to do a short scene that is 15 minutes and not a series,” he said. “This is the story that I have really fallen in love with and that I love to follow up on.”

Cocteau wrote “The Human Voice” in 1928 and directed it for the first time in France in 1930. The piece shows the last telephone conversation between a woman and her lover. Almodóvar has previously indicated his interest in the material and used it as inspiration for the scenario in his 1988 Oscar-nominated breakout “Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown”. However, this time Almodóvar said that he had worked with Swinton to update aspects of the story in which the character tried to convince her partner not to leave her. “We worked with her to find out if it was right for her to say this or that,” he said. “I thought that there is no woman who can act like this because she is very old-fashioned. There is no such mentality.”

Almodóvar described the project, which he had written and translated in Spanish, as “very personal” and “a kind of visual experiment for me”. With the entire plot, which revolves around Swinton’s character and her dog, the filmmaker can also realize it A long-standing dream of working with the actress. “You need to feel that someone understands you completely,” he said. “I dreamed of her exactly the same at Tilda. It is so open, so intelligent. You gave me a lot of confidence in logic. We got on very well during the rehearsal. “

Almodóvar expressed the wish to publish “The Human Voice” in time for the autumn festival so that he could start producing “A Manual for Cleaning Women” at the end of the year. The filmmaker said he had completed his first draft of France-backed film between his trips to the Toronto International Film Festival last fall and the award ceremony earlier this year. He added that two actors were already affiliated with him, but he refused to offer details at the time.

In an earlier interview with IndieWire last fall, Almodóvar mentioned his interest in adapting “five short stories by an American writer” that take place in Texas, Oakland and Mexico with a mix of English and Spanish. This is Berlin’s collection, which he mentioned in 2016 as his new favorite reading. “It is a wonderful book,” said Almodóvar last weekend. “She’s not so different from Alice Munro. She was an alcoholic and married to a junkie. A very complicated woman.” Almodóvar rarely travels to the US and has not yet resolved the geographic challenges of filming. Mexico may be replaced by Spain, however, most of the filming takes place in Oakland and San Francisco. “Of course, I feel less secure with this story, but I’m not too scared,” said Almodóvar. “It’s a real mood for me.”

He then referred to Salvador Mallo, his troubled alter ego in “Pain and Glory”, played by Antonio Banderas. “If he says in the film that he can’t imagine life without making films, it’s true,” said Almodóvar. “It’s something I feel. That doesn’t mean that I have to make big or small films. The main thing is that I have to think about the future and now I have. “

