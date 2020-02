advertisement

A pedestrian was transported to hospital after being struck by a car in the West End of Leicester this afternoon.

Leicestershire police were called to Narborough Road near the junction with Ivy Road at 3:42 p.m. today for information about the accident.

advertisement

A force spokesman said that the person suffered injuries that are not considered life-altering or life-threatening.

He also said that the police were no longer on the scene after the collision.

Traffic always seems to be struggling along the road, as motorists queue up from the junction with Ivy Road at the junction with Braunstone Gate.

In addition to our website, Leicestershire Live has a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily preview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletter.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, politics and many other topics.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you as well as news alerts.

For updates on your place of residence, you will also find InYourArea.co.uk, a personalized service to provide information and news near you, both from us and from other sources.

In your area also has an application to which you can register.

We want you to be able to receive your news from Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when and how you want it.

Many of you already do, with over 3.7 million users visiting our website each month.

.

advertisement