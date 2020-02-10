advertisement

A pedestrian was “shocked” after seeing a car slip and overturn on its side.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Manor Road, Oadby, and was seen by a nearby resident who runs the Spotted Oadby Facebook page.

In the photos taken by the witness, a thin layer of snow can be seen on the concrete which, according to them, could have contributed to the incident.

“I was walking in the opposite direction and I heard car braking and skidding,” said the resident, who asked not to be named.

“I turned around and the car was on the side of the sidewalk.

“I was shocked when I walked past the place five to seven minutes ago.

The car had overturned on its side, hitting a lamppost.

(Image: Spotted Oadby)

“I couldn’t go back to help because I was with a 7 month old baby.

“I dropped the baby at home, about a six-minute walk, and came back like 15 minutes later and there was no driver present.”

Photos of the car show a red vehicle on the side surrounded by emergency service workers.

The vehicle had struck a lamppost causing significant damage. The road was closed by Leicestershire police who said they were called at 3:18 p.m.

A force spokesman said that officers had been deployed to help manage the traffic.

A person was trapped in the vehicle but was released and was assessed by paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

After extracting the person, firefighters from the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service put the car back on its wheels.

The road was reopened about an hour and a half after it closed.

