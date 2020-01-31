advertisement

A pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries following an accident in downtown Wigston today.

Leicestershire police were called to Bull Head Street in the city center by ambulance services from East Midlands at 5:40 p.m.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was also on the scene.

A police spokesperson said an accident involved a pedestrian and a car.

The individual, who was confirmed by the police to be an adult, was transported to the hospital by ambulance to receive treatment for his injuries.

The road was closed towards the city between Paddock Street and the B582 Oadby roundabout.

Motorists were lining up along the road while the police were handling the scene.

A police spokeswoman added: “The driver was not injured in the accident”.

The firefighters and the ambulance have since left, but the road remains closed from 7 p.m.

We are covering this incident live, follow all the updates here.

