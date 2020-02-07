advertisement

A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in Glenrothes.

He was crossing Formonthills Road when he was struck by a Vauxhall Vectra around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

The man driving the silver car was not injured.

The severely injured pedestrian was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Police opened an investigation into the incident, which saw the road closed between the Pitcoudie roundabout and Ballingall Drive for several hours while they examined the scene.

Police spokeswoman said: “At around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a silver Vauxhall Vectra westbound while crossing Formonthills Road , Glenrothes.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where medical staff described his condition as critical.

“The 42-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Vectra was not injured.

“Investigations into the circumstances are continuing.”

