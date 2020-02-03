advertisement

Tourism Minister Kiwanda Suubi (R) and UTBM CEO Lilly Ajora (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2020) organized by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) opens on Tuesday February 4 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

The long-awaited three-day expo is scheduled to end on February 6. The annual tourism event in the East African region brings together travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination managers and other service providers in the tourism sector.

advertisement

“POATE has done well to promote Destination Uganda and to present the country as a whole,” said Lilly Ajarova, CEO of UTB.

Several tour operators and international media set up shop in Uganda last week on Tuesday and were invited to tour the campaign to explore attractions and amenities before the show.

During the Expo, seminar sessions with experts sharing tourism-related topics will be organized with 5 sessions addressing topics on sustainable tourism development, accommodation, accessibility in Africa, tourism and connectivity , including discussions on emerging trends in the tourism sector.

POATE will be sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Uganda Wildlife Authority, the Uganda Wildlife Education Center, Uganda Airways, the Uganda Tourism Association, individual tourism operators, the Speke Resort Munyonyo, the Sheraton Hotel, among other partners.

Ajorava said that POATE had done well to promote Destination Uganda and to present the country as a whole.

“The 5th edition of POATE will build on what we have already done during the first four editions,” she said.

comments

advertisement