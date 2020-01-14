advertisement

After a seven-year wait, Pearl Jam is expected to release a new studio album, titled “Gigaton,” with a tour to support the album.

So far, the only tour dates announced have been for North America and Europe, with no Irish date included in the tour. The group is expected to play at Hyde Park on July 10, however. The album, meanwhile, should be released on March 27, with pre-orders now available.

In an official press release, lead guitarist Mike McCready said that making “Gigaton” was “emotionally grim and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental roadmap to musical redemption”. Their latest album, the Grammy-winning “Lightning Bolt” was seen as a return to form after the 2009 “Backspacer” went to strange places.

Here is the album cover for ‘Gigaton’.

Pearl Jam, of course, has been famous with album releases. As mentioned, ‘Lightning Bolt’ was released in 2013, while ‘Backspacer’ was released four years ago.

