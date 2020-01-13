advertisement

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Pearl Jam hadn’t returned to the recording studio since the band’s 2017 Rock and Roll induction Hall of Fame – not since 2013’s “Lightning Bolt”, in fact – but that drought It’s coming to an end. The band announced Monday that a new album, “Gigaton”, will arrive on March 27th.

The band has not been so absent from the concert stages during that time, but a tour of the North American arenas is set to accompany the new outing, too, with a first team to start March 18 in Toronto and finish with the two-night stays in LA and Oakland in mid-April, with a March 30 concert at Madison Square Garden amidst short stops.

A debut single from the album, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, is rumored to be forthcoming but has yet to be released.

In a statement, Mike McC already admitted he would spend some time. “” Making this record was a long journey, “the guitarist said.” It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map for musical redemption. Working with my Gigaton teammates finally gave me greater love, awareness, and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times. “

The album cover suggests a climate change: Taken in Norway by Canadian marine biologist Paul Nicklen, the “Ice Waterfall” photo “” features the Nordaustlandet ice cap causing large volumes of melting. “

A Verified Fan premiere of tour dates goes on sale January 23 through Ticketmaster, and a general sale for the remaining tickets takes place January 24. (In case you were still married in the 90s, yes, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster have been moving from nemesis to BFF for years.)

Pearl Jam has already announced a summer tour of Europe. More US dates are expected to follow these 14 startups later in the year.

