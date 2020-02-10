advertisement

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” star Zack Gottsagen was the first Oscar presenter with Down syndrome to write history and presented the award for the best live action short film with his co-star Shia LaBeouf on Sunday.

It’s great to see LaBeouf in Hollywood again – 2019 was a comeback year for the actor who also wrote and starred in Alma Har’el’s “Honey Boy” – but the audience may not have known Gottsagen.

In the film, Gottsagen plays a man with Down syndrome who escapes from an old people’s home to realize his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. On his trip, he befriends an outlaw (LaBeouf) who will be his protector, ally, and wrestling trainer.

The film also shows Bruce Dern, Dakota Johnson and Thomas Haden Church.

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” was written and directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz.

The 35-year-old rising star has won the Hollywood Critics Association’s Newcomer Award, an award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival and an outstanding breakthrough at the Crested Butte Film Festival.

He appeared in a short film “Bulletproof” before “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and will next be seen in “Best Summer Ever”, which will be shown at the SXSW Film Festival 2020.

