advertisement

In April of last year, Chris Hemsworth surprised men and women when he announced a new fitness app, Centr, and published pictures of him that accompanied the app’s website.

For the viewers who saw Hemsworth in Thor, or for the residents of Byron, who often saw the star training on the beach, there was no doubt that this was a man dedicated to fitness. Everything from his diet to his training to his lifestyle seemed to suggest a calculated view of macros, proteins, and repetitions.

So when it became known that Hemsworth would become a human guinea pig for the new Limitless documentary series, people were hardly surprised. The new National Geographic series will pose a number of challenges to Hemsworth, exploring different ways to optimize human performance, live longer, and strive for wellbeing.

In an announcement on a Television Critics Association press tour, the new series was introduced and described as a series that Hemsworth will follow as he finds out how to lead a healthier and smarter life by tackling six physical and mental challenges transformed around the world. Viewers can expect each episode to use a different technique that extends (and improves) human life, such as regenerating damage, shaking the body, and recharging the memory.

The series will also include leading longevity scientists who, as Nat Geo describes, “believe that the key to staying young is to remove and reverse the devastation of time before it takes hold, and to learn secrets from superhuman people that are overwhelming demonstrate human potential. ”

But as anyone who follows Hemsworth on Instagram can testify, Thor’s star is already living a health-focused life. To see how Hemsworth is upgrading his already strict routine, Roger Federer has to adjust his tennis serve – this is both unnecessary and in vain. Isn’t that already a man at the peak of his health?

In a statement, Hemsworth said, “Basically, I was somehow convinced that I would volunteer as a human guinea pig and face a number of mental and physical challenges around the world, all for the good of science.” He added, “We We hope to bring new ideas and new scientific knowledge closer with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production will start soon, so good luck. ”

Good luck, Chris.

advertisement