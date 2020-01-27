advertisement

What are the biggest NCAA basketball questions you have this week? We’ll answer them all in this week’s mailbag, including a look at Syracuse, Michigan, Ohio State, and more.

I could write a long intro about the latest NCAA basketball events, but the only thing that really matters in the sports world right now is the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Because of all his successes, it is impossible to praise him properly, but it is also unnecessary. Everyone knows exactly what Kobe meant for everyone and what impact it has, which is perhaps the coolest thing of all.

Let us try to make a mailbag anyway.

Do you have a college basketball or NBA design question you want to answer? Take part in the conversation on Twitter @ brauf33. Thanks as always to those who contributed this week.

Who is currently the fourth best team in ACC?

– Tristan Freeman (@ hoopsnut351), January 26, 2020

Right now, as crazy as it may seem, Syracuse is the only correct answer. I wrote the orange off earlier this season because of its lack of offensive firepower and defensive deficiencies. Although their defense is still suspicious, they have found a good recipe for attack with the improvements from Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III.

It helps that literally every other team fighting for this spot has laid an egg in the past week, so there isn’t exactly one high bar to clear, but it’s now the orange.

Which Big Ten teams do you see for the tournament?

– Noah (@NoahSpurlockNFL) January 26, 2020

I think the Big Ten will tie the Big East record and bring eleven teams into the tournament. I think there’s a real chance they’ll get 12 – everyone other than Northwestern and Nebraska – but 11 are very doable. That leaves out another team that I think will be either Purdue, Minnesota, or Wisconsin. I expect the Badgers to be this team (I think they will fall apart on the track with their tough schedule), but the Boilermakers are facing a tough battle.

Which team would be more dangerous if the tournament made it to Ohio State or Michigan?

– Dylan Freeman (@DylanFreemanVP) January 26, 2020

Consistency is the biggest problem for both teams, but for different reasons. Michigan is essentially doing as Isaiah livers are, and he has been injured lately. When he’s healthy, I trust the Wolverines more than the state of Ohio, who simply forgot how to play basketball at a high level. Both showed how dangerous they can be in November and December, but I trust a healthy Michigan more than the state of Ohio.

