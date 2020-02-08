advertisement

A Peak District walker took spectacular photos of a rare weather phenomenon called the Brocken spectrum.

Lee Howdle captured atmospheric images as he climbed Mam Tor, a 517-meter-high hill near Castleton in the High Peak region of Derbyshire.

According to the Met Office, a Brocken spectrum, also known as a Brocken arc or a mountain spectrum, is a large shadow of an observer projected onto a cloud or mist.

The phenomenon is often observed on mountain peaks and takes its name from Brocken, the highest peak in the Harz mountains in Germany.

Lee, who lives in Langley Mill, took the footage on Friday February 7 and described the experience as “beautiful but disturbing”.

The 33-year-old said: “After visiting the Winnats Pass and taking some pictures, I decided to go up Mam Tor.

“The climb was quite difficult because it was very freezing and freezing.

“However, when I reached the top and started to head for” the door “on the ridge, it was then that I looked to the side of me and my shadow was immense in the circular rainbow.

“My shadow looked like a mile long protecting the Edale Valley. I already saw them on Instagram and I was like wow.

“I quickly took pictures and I spotted them several times down the path.

“I managed to make a photo of it around a sheep but not as punchy as my shadow. It was beautiful but strange.”

Check out more photos of Lee Howdle below

.

