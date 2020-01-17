advertisement

NBCUniversal released a number of new details on Thursday afternoon about Peacock, its upcoming streaming service.

When does Peacock start?

Peacock will be released on April 15th for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and on July 15th for domestic release. An international start date has not yet been fixed.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock will be available in three price levels. The first is peacock free. The second version, Peacock Premium, costs $ 4.99 a month. However, the $ 4.99 version of Peacock is included in a free package for Comcast and Cox subscribers. The most expensive option, called Peacock Premium, costs $ 9.99 a month. The $ 9.99 Peacock subscription is available at a discounted price of $ 4.99 per month for those with the above-mentioned Comcast or Cox bundle.

Will Peacock have advertising?

Peacock Free is funded by advertising. The monthly version of Peacock Premium for $ 4.99 also contains advertising, while the monthly version of Peacock Premium for $ 9.99 does not contain advertising. The service will run advertisements every hour for five minutes.

Apart from prices and advertising, what are the other differences between Peacock Free and Peacock Premium?

Peacock Free offers 7,500 hours of content, while Peacock Premium offers more than 15,000 hours of content. Peacock Premium will also stream entire seasons of Peacock originals, while the free version only contains selected episodes of original content that can be combined with the other limited offers.

What original shows are streamed on Peacock?

Newly announced Peacock originals include “Hart to Heart”, an interview series with Kevin Hart; “Girls5Eva”, a comedy by Tina Fey about a pop girl group from the 90s; “The Capture”, a drama thriller; the comedy “Lady Parts”, the drama series “Code 404” and “Hitman”, a racing series.

Previously announced Peacock originals are “Battlestar Galactica”, “Brave New World” and “Angelyne”.

What original shows will be on Peacock’s launch?

NBCUniversal executives did not disclose release dates for upcoming Peacock originals and did not specify which Peacock originals would be available at launch.

What programming will Peacock give at the start?

Content acquired by Peacock includes “Law and Order” and other shows by Dick Wolfs Wolf Entertainment, “Two and Half Men”, “The Office”, “Parks and Recreation”, “30 Rock”, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians “. “Frasier”, “Saturday Night Live”, among a variety of other shows.

Peacock will also offer films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation.

“Every single film made by Universal will be at home in Peacock,” said Steve Burke, chairman of NBCUniversal on Thursday. After the studio’s films have been released on DVD, they are first broadcast on HBO before moving to Peacock. The top-selling universal titles this year include “Hobbs & Shaw”, “Us” by Jordan Peele and “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” by DreamWorks Animation.

Does Peacock offer reporting and live programming?

Peacock will also make “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” available for streaming three and a half hours before broadcast on the East Coast.

The service also offers live programs from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including opening and closing ceremonies before they air during prime time.

How can you search Peacock content?

Like other streaming services, Peacock will use algorithms to offer personalized recommendations and split its content into different categories. The content plays when the app is loaded and users can search for individual movies and TV shows.

Peacock will offer curated “genre channels” such as “SNL Vault”, “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles”. Some shows like “The Office” will have special categories. For example, “The Office” can be filtered for the most popular episodes and clips that focus on specific characters.

