The Peabody Awards are presented for the first time in their history in the heart of the entertainment industry.

For the first time in the group’s 80-year history, Peabody sees the West Coast as the best coast.

On Tuesday, the organization announced the historic venue change celebrating the Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, a departure from previous ceremonies in New York City and far from the University of Grady’s college home base for journalism and mass communication Georgia in Athens, GA.

“As the country fights for its position in challenging times, the power of media narratives becomes paramount. Peabody plays the much-needed role as curator of the best stories to be seen and heard, especially as the media landscape evolves and content and distribution platforms become more available, ”said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones in a statement , “The relocation of the ceremony to Los Angeles reflects Peabody’s commitment to celebrating meaningful and meaningful stories about pressing social issues right in the world capital of content creation.”

The Peabody Awards are among the most prestigious awards for work in electronic media that aim to celebrate “the smartest, most powerful, and most moving stories in radio and digital media” without social marketing, lobbying, celebrity, popularity or any of the usual tactics to receive playful awards. The awards are designed to honor media that go beyond the commercial and reach the level of art. They deal with complicated and complex stories that are full of empathy and reflect the world in which we live.

A total of 60 nominees are selected by the Peabody Board of Jurors, which includes critics, journalists, experts and scientists. Nominations are given in various categories, including documentary, entertainment, children’s and youth programs, news and radio / podcasts. Eventually, the nominees will be limited to 30 winners and the prizes will be awarded at the official award ceremony.

But as exciting as the move sounds, the traditional peabody celebration has been malleable in recent years and is slowly but surely becoming an official event. It wasn’t until 2015 that the ceremony shifted to an evening event on the red carpet, giving up the lunch that the group had been favoring for years, and far from the days when the winners were simply announced through a press release or press conference.

Nevertheless, it is a big step for a company to raise awareness of its already prestigious prices. Peabody Awards nominations will be announced in April. The winners will be announced in May. To receive a nomination, a project must be voted on unanimously by the jurors. This year’s ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

