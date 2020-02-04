advertisement

Pakistani players will now be able to participate in a maximum of three ICC-approved leagues per year, excluding the Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. PCB revised its policy to award NOCs to contracted players for foreign T20 leagues during a meeting of the Board of Governors in Peshawar.

In another important decision, the BOG members gave their approval to PCB boss Ehsan Mani, who negotiated with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about hosting the Asia Cup in September. According to a PCB publication, the BoG has approved the No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) guidelines for cricket players.

The policy allows centrally contracted players to apply for approval for up to three ICC-approved foreign leagues, with the exception of the Pakistan Super League, provided they are not properly managed in accordance with events organized by PCB and the workload and fitness regime of the players ,

advertisement

However, the CEO has a final right of approval. The press release states that further details of the NOC directive will be announced in due course. However, no mention was made of what the policy would look like for players who do not receive central contracts.

Last year, PCB’s relationships with some boards were negative due to an unclear NOC policy that resulted in players either not receiving NOCs or being recalled by events in the eleventh hour, making some boards unhappy.

READ | India beats Pakistan by 10 gates and rides Jaiswal-to-Saxena heroes

Relations with the Emirates Cricket Board were a great success when the PCB, after first issuing conditional NOCs for the T10 league in Sharjah, canceled the Pakistani franchise, Lahore Qalanders, for all players at the last moment.

Regarding the Asia Cup, the BoG authorized the PCB management, taking into account the interests of the PCB and in accordance with its policy, not to mix sports with politics, to make a decision about the staging of this year’s Asia Cup.

Mani will represent Pakistan at the upcoming ACC meeting (date and location to be confirmed) and submit a proposal that protects the interests of the PCB and is consistent with its mantra of not mixing politics with sport, the press release said ,

In an interview, Mani said a final decision on where to host the Asia Cup will be made after consultations at the ACC meeting. There is uncertainty about where the Asia Cup will be staged, as the BCCI has made it clear that due to the existing relationship between the two nations, it will not send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

The press release states that the PCB will provide the ICC with information on the events it organizes in March, while the financial and other guarantees will be submitted in September. The meeting also announced that Barrister Salman Naseer will be the new chief operating officer of the board.

He will replace Subhan Ahmed, who resigned a few months ago. The BoG also approved the 2018-2019 PCB annual financial statements, which saw a significant increase in sales of around 6 billion rupees.

,

advertisement