advertisement

The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) announced on Wednesday that it would support a move that would allow English circles to sign two foreign players in all national formats.

The Kolpak ruling means that citizens of countries that have signed association agreements with the European Union and are legally working in an EU country have the same rights of free movement as EU citizens. The players were qualified for a Kolpak deal provided that they stopped playing international cricket. Many South Africans play county cricket deals like this.

Britain’s exit from the EU will affect the Kolpak contracts this year, including former South African seafarers Kyle Abbott and Morne Morkel, and former West Indian Paceman Fidel Edwards. Those with UK passports or those who have “set or pre-set” status can remain as local players.

advertisement

The PCA supported the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recommendation to allow two overseas signings to the County Championship, One-Day Cup and T20 Blast. “We are aware of the delicate issues Brexit has caused to a number of PCA members for over three years,” said Daryl Mitchell, chairman of the PCA and Batsman of Worcestershire.

“Some Kolpak registered players have committed to pursuing careers in England after 2020 and their needs as PCA members are very important to us,” he added. “We expect the number of foreign players in the County Championship to increase to two per county, and the One-Day Cup would be a positive result.”

The eight teams of the new English cricket competition Hundred may each commit a maximum of three foreign players.

advertisement