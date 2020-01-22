advertisement

Chennai Superstarz didn’t seem to miss the world’s number 10, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as his dominance in season five of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) continued with a 4: 3 win against Mumbai Rockets in front of a home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium became Chennai on Wednesday.

Before the second international match of the season, the great news was that the Indian double star Satwik had to take a precaution because of an ankle sprain he had suffered at the season opener in Chennai’s 5-2 victory against Hyderabad Hunters.

How it happened

Home team’s Tommy Sugiarto prevailed against Parupalli Kashyap when the Superstar was 2-0 up front. This is Chennai’s trump card, a loss and a minus point would have reduced the team’s chances. Sugiarto, however, came to the fore after losing a very tight opener at the crucial moment.

Indonesian world No. 21 prevailed against its Indian opponent, who is ranked 25th in the world, and returned well after a collision affected by a series of casual mistakes on both sides of the network. In the second and third games, Sugiarto looked effortless when he defeated Kashyap in a thriller that ended up with 14-15, 15-10, 15-7.

The mixed double was the first encounter of the draw for the third consecutive night. The 19-year-old Dhruv Kapila, who had replaced the injured Manu Attri in the Superstarz squad before the start of the season, prevailed against Mumbai in both the mixed and men’s doubles and struck immediately.

Dhruv teamed up with Jessica Pugh to defeat South Korean Kim Gi Jung and Indonesian Pia Zebadiah who forgot a match. During the game, the 19-year-old Chennai shuttle had some unplayable hits and clever results. Pugh supplemented him well with an intense net game to give his opponents very little chance in a 15-10, 15-14 triumph.

After Lakshya Sen’s distance against Priyanshu Rajawat on Monday, it remained easy and led most of the direct win against South Korean Lee Dong Keun. The match ended between 15 and 12 and 15 and 10 in Chennai’s favor. It was the first of two consecutive men’s individual games that night.

In Mumbai’s trump game, the experienced Korean duo of Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang, who have won two men’s doubles world championships, prevailed against Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv of the Superstarz to reduce the deficit for their team.

Shreyanshi Pardeshi defeated Gayatri Gopichand in the final 14: 15, 15: 5, 15: 13. This was a highly competitive excursion, after which the two Indian youths received great applause.

