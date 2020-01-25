advertisement

Chennai Superstarz was unbeaten in his home game when he defeated Bengaluru Raptors 4-5 in the fifth Premier Badminton League (PBL) season competition on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Chennai, who has three victories in three games this season, won the men’s important duel against a Bengaluru team who lost both games this season.

The energetic Satwiksairaj Rankireddy returned after an injury and, together with his compatriot Dhruv Kapila, took the place of a sick Sumeeth Reddy to help Malaysian Chan Peng Soon and Indonesian Rian Agung Saputro with 13-15, 15-9, 15-9 defeat win for his team.

advertisement

When it happened

Season five highlights from PBL: Chennai Superstarz 4-3 Bengaluru Raptors

The fourth match of the game was a struggle between experience and youth. Tai Tzu Ying from Bengaluru competed against 16-year-old Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s individual encounter. Gayatri shocked Tai when she played the first game between 15 and 13. The Indian youth, the P.V. Sindhu made a flawless start on Monday to prevail against their world opponent No. 2.

In the second and third game, however, Tai recovered and showed her class how to overthrow Gayatri. Both games ended with 15: 6 when Bengaluru scored 3: 3 for the night.

Bengaluru’s men’s singles, Sai Praneeth and Brice Leverdez, continued their victorious run in the tournament after losing to Tommy Sugiarto and Lakshya Sen, with the duel between Leverdez and Lakshya Chennai’s trump card. Sugiarto’s encounter with Sai Praneeth was particularly gratifying when the Indonesian remained calm to seal the opening in favor of Chennai.

Praneeth, the eleventh in the world rankings, changed gear in the second game and pushed Sugiarto with his quick movement on the field on the backfoot. He came with precise drops and disks to claim game 15-10. In the decision, Sugiarto skillfully pulled his opponent into stupid mistakes with a defensive strategy. Praneeth made several casual mistakes and threw the game away when Sugiarto claimed it 15: 11.

After beating Hyderabad Hunters’ Priyanshu Rajawat in the opening game of the season, Lakshya Sen won another trump game and beat Leverdez 15: 5, 15: 4. With this victory, Chennai is 6-0 in the men’s duel this year.

Earlier that night, the Raptors decided to start the draw by playing their trump in a mixed doubles. The seasoned Malaysian-Korean combination of Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won was able to hold their 100 percent PBL-5 record by pushing Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh of Superstarz 15-7, 15-8 aside.

PBL will move to Lucknow on Saturday. The Pune 7 Aces launch their PBL-5 campaign against the Parupalli Kashyap rockets in Mumbai.

advertisement