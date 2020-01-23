advertisement

In a battle between warriors, it was the Awadhe warriors who played the first game of the season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday and made a brilliant comeback against the North Eastern Warriors 4-3.

For this competition, both teams only included the minimum PBL requirements of an Indian in their respective lineups. North East made two changes after its 4-3 triumph over the Bengaluru Raptors on Tuesday.

Canadian Michelle Li took Ashmita Chaliha’s place for women, while 19-year-old Krishna Prasad Garaga was also there. Meanwhile, Subhankar Dey Awadhes was the only Indian representation.

How it happened

Season 5 highlights from PBL: North Eastern Warriors 3-4 Awadhe Warriors

In the night’s most exciting competition, which was also the penultimate one, men’s double gold medalists Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol from Awadhe Warriors defeated the pair of experience and youth in the two-time Olympic medal Lee Yong Dae and Krishna. This was also Awadhe’s trump card.

Apart from a one-sided first game in favor of the northeast couple, the match was an absolute cliffhanger. Both teams pushed their limits and even contested a sensational rally with 56 shots.

Although the experienced Sung Hyun and Baek Cheol often got into trouble, they were nerve-wracked to drive the clash into the decision-making process. This game could have gone either way, but Yong Dae and Krishna looked a bit rusted and eventually gave the advantage to their opponents who sealed the encounter with 8-15, 15-14, 15-12.

Subhankar then played against Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk from the northeast with a 3: 3 overall score. In this virtual shootout, the former showed better agility to win the first game 15: 9. Tanongsak did better in the next game, but Subhankar increased his intensity, played closer to the net, and timed shots that were out of reach of his Thai opponent. Finally, the Awadhe shuttle led his team to victory in the overall classification after 15: 9, 15: 13. He was also chosen as the tie player.

Court controversy



Previously, northeastern Bodin Isara and Kim Ha Na had started their mixed doubles with a loss to Christinna Pedersen of Awadhe Warriors, the silver medalist of Sung Hyun and Rio Olympics. Sung Hyun and Pedersen won the clash, which included a controversial decision: 8-15, 15-11, 15-14.

Towards the end of the third game, when Sung Hyun tried to retrieve a shot from Isara, he appeared to have hit the shuttle on the go. However, Awadhe was awarded the point by the referee’s chairman. Isara protested and challenged, but the referee thought it was too late. Repetitions showed that the northeast should have claimed the point. From there, the duo Sung Hyun-Pedersen continued the game in crucial points.

Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu, who defeated Sai Praneeth two days ago, assumed responsibility for playing the trump card game in the northeast that night. He did not look good in a 13: 15 defeat against his compatriot Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the first game. However, the number 23 in the world showed his skills again when he made a strong comeback in the last two games with 15: 10, 15: 11.

Canada’s Michelle prevailed in the battle between North American shuttles against the American Beiwen Zhang. The Northeast star posted a highly competitive victory in the women’s tournament (15: 13: 15: 14) to improve her team’s leadership at night.

However, the 1: 3 deficit was soon eliminated by the victorious Awadhe Warriors at the end of the night.

