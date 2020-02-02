advertisement

Priyanshu Rajawat of Hyderabad Hunters performed impressively to beat the world’s number 49. Lee Dong Keun became the star of the evening when his team scored a 4-3 win over Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) draw at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite the win, Hunters is practically out of competition for the knockout phase with 10 points and Mumbai also has the same number of points.

18-year-old Priyanshu, whom national coach Pullela Gopichand sees as a perspective, showed amazing maturity, serenity and, above all, controlled the pace of the game to beat the more experienced opponent.

As a trainee at the Gopichand Academy and number 284 in the world rankings, it was a pleasure to see Priyanshu’s deception in the strokes and also the ability to achieve these precise half strokes. Especially in the second game, when he dominated from the start, his net dribbles were just right to ensure that Dong Keun had no escape route.

Previously, it wasn’t the kind of start that Hunters would have hoped for from the double combination of the men from Ben Lane and Vladimir Ivanov that had lost rank to former double World Cup medalists Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa.

It was a wonderful representation of the online coordination by the Kim duo, and the way they effortlessly switched positions on the front and back was a boon to watch. A rally where Sa Rang competed against Ivanov in the second game and won the point with an apparently impossible return from a difficult angle was the highlight of the competition.

For men, Parupalli Kashyap from Mumbai won the Trump Match for his team with a clinical 15: 8, 15: 13 win over Daren Liew to give his team a 3: 0 lead in the overall standings.

World number 25 Kashyap finally ended its series of four consecutive losses in PBL-5 with some of its striking jumps against an opponent who was clearly out of line with unpredictable returns.

World champion P.V. Sindhu was not expected to be stretched by the inexperienced and young Shreyanshi Pardesi, and the former was expected to win the game with ease in 20 minutes.

But here, too, PBL Shreyanshi is supposed to provide the platform to get a feel for what it means to play big players like Sindhu. She has the satisfaction of being ahead in a net dribbling and even having it at hand in the second game. Otherwise it was a one-sided match on the hunt for the hunters.

With three goals, it was the mixed doubles Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy who decided the draw for the home team.

THE RESULTS:

Hyderabad Hunters defeated Mumbai Rockets 4: 3 (Ben Lane & Vladimir Ivanov lost to Kim Gi Jung & Kim Sa Rank 10: 15: 8: 15; Daren Liew lost to Parupalli Kashyap (Trump Match) 8: 15: 13: 15; PV Sindhu (Trump Match) defeated Shreyanshi Pardeshi 15: 5, 15: 10; Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Lee Dong Keun 15: 13, 15: 9; Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy defeated Kim Sa Rang and Pia Zebadiah with 15: 8, 15: 15.8).

