Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-finals of the Premier Badminton League 2020 between Bengaluru Raptors and Pune 7 Aces at G.M.C. Balayogi’s SATS indoor stadium in Hyderabad.

OVERALL TIE: Bengaluru Raptors 0-0 Pune 7 Aces.

READ RESULTS: Bengaluru Raptors – Pune 7 Aces.

GAME RULES: (Bengaluru Raptors vs Pune 7 Aces)

Men’s double Arun George / Rian Agung Saputro versus (Trump Match) Hendra Setiawan / Chirag Shetty.

Men’s Singles – Brice Leverdez against Mithun Manjunath.

Men’s singles – Sai Praneeth vs. Kazumasa Sakai.

Women’s Singles – Tai Tzu Ying (Trump Match) against Rituparna Das.

Mixed doubles – Chan Peng Soon / Eom Hye Won vs. Chris Adcock / Gabrielle Adcock.

squads

Squad of Bengaluru raptors: Sai Praneeth (C), Brice Leverdez, Tai Tzu Ying, Arun George, Rian Agung Saputro, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Ansal Yadav.

COACH: Arvind Bhat.

Pune 7 Aces roster: Chirag Shetty (C), Hendra Setiawan, Rituparna Das, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, M.R. Arjun, Kean Yew Loh, Kazumasa Sakai, Mugdha Agreement, Mithun Manjunath, Tse Ying Suet.

COACH: Anand Pawar.

LIVE STREAMING:

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar offers live streaming online.

