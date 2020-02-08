Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-finals of the Premier Badminton League 2020 between Bengaluru Raptors and Pune 7 Aces at G.M.C. Balayogi’s SATS indoor stadium in Hyderabad.
OVERALL TIE: Bengaluru Raptors 0-0 Pune 7 Aces.
GAME RULES: (Bengaluru Raptors vs Pune 7 Aces)
Men’s double Arun George / Rian Agung Saputro versus (Trump Match) Hendra Setiawan / Chirag Shetty.
Men’s Singles – Brice Leverdez against Mithun Manjunath.
Men’s singles – Sai Praneeth vs. Kazumasa Sakai.
Women’s Singles – Tai Tzu Ying (Trump Match) against Rituparna Das.
Mixed doubles – Chan Peng Soon / Eom Hye Won vs. Chris Adcock / Gabrielle Adcock.
Squad of Bengaluru raptors: Sai Praneeth (C), Brice Leverdez, Tai Tzu Ying, Arun George, Rian Agung Saputro, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Ansal Yadav.
COACH: Arvind Bhat.
Pune 7 Aces roster: Chirag Shetty (C), Hendra Setiawan, Rituparna Das, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, M.R. Arjun, Kean Yew Loh, Kazumasa Sakai, Mugdha Agreement, Mithun Manjunath, Tse Ying Suet.
COACH: Anand Pawar.
LIVE STREAMING:
Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?
The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar offers live streaming online.