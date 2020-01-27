advertisement

It was an exhibition fight between two strong teams that was decided in the last game of the last draw. Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock defeated Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won to compete at Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy in Lucknow on Monday.

For the rest of the night there was little to separate the teams.

Kazumasa Sakai gave Aces the lead and defeated Ansal Yadav in the first men’s singles games with an aggressive badminton brand.

Yadav kept Sakai moving with his choice of placement on the pitch, and in the first game the two participants were separated by only one point. But Sakai was not deterred. he continued to crash and finish the competition without fuss.

All eyes were on B. Sai Praneeth, world number 11, to balance the scores, and he did. He had the all-round game to unsettle Loh Kean Yew, but suffered a slip towards the end of the first game. Yew was quick and aggressive and ran away with his vigor to gain a 1-0 lead over the competition. The winning goal was a hard blow.

The tables turned in the second game when Sai Praneeth led 8: 3 during the break. He later explained to sports star: “We started equally in the first game and suddenly he played really fast. He suddenly changed his pace and I made a few mistakes. In the second game, I first took the lead and then actually learned how to play because I have a strategy. “

The strategy was to slow down the pace and it worked well. Both players were given the slightest opportunity to smash the shuttle cock, and Sai Praneeth was excellent in his defense as well and saved unafraid. Towards the end of the third game, he had the momentum and went away with a convincing win.

As expected, Raptors’ Trump match was one-sided. Tai Tzu Ying, number 2 in the world, wiped Rituparna Das aside with relative ease, albeit with a brief surge of resistance from the Indians.

Ace stocking match was then claimed by the strong pair of Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan. The two ran on for a considerable amount of time in the first game, but eventually found their rhythm.

It was left to the Adcocks to choose the winner.

Bengaluru Raptors lost 4: 3 to Pune (Ansal Yadav lost to Kazumasa Sakai 14: 15: 9: 15; B. Sai Praneeth defeated Lon Kean Yew 10: 15: 15: 7, 15: 8; Tai Tzu Ying defeated Rituparna Das 15-3, 15-9; Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro lost to Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan 14-15, 3-15; Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won lost to Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock 10-15 , 15-11, 15-12).

