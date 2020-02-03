advertisement

Pune 7 Aces defeated Awadhe Warriors 4-1 against Rituparna Das and Loh Kean Yew and secured a place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the last four stages of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) in Hyderabad on Monday.

In the first game of the evening, former world champions Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol of Awadhe raised the bar to present Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan with the first loss of the season.

The Pune duo won the first game thanks to Setiawan, a former Olympic and World Champion, who was skillfully supplemented by Shetty’s subtle stroke game.

In the second game, it was Hyun and Shin’s turn to find their rhythm on the net with a really aggressive line game.

It was everyone’s game in the decision before Chirag faltered with his net game and made three casual mistakes in the crunch time. This saw that the Awadhe pair came back strong to close the draw.

Awadhe later suffered a severe blow when the 14th world Beiwen Zhang, who played the Trump Match, suffered a shock defeat against the 100th world Rituparna Das for the first time in her career.

It was a great spectacle from Rituparna that got the most big blows. Their far superior net play was also a decisive factor. She also came up with some impressive forehand down-the-line shots to unsettle the former India Open champion.

“I am very happy with this victory, which was my first against her. I played it safe and made sure that I didn’t make too many mistakes. And the team supported me really well. Well, that is a very special victory for me, ”Rituparna later said visibly.

Later, former World Cup silver medalists Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock were fluent in winning against Ivan Sozonov, giving Pune a 2-0 lead.

After Loh Kean Yew won the Trump match for Pune against Subhankar Dey, the competition was almost over. Pune took a 4-0 lead before the last match.

Ajay Jayaram won against Kazumasa Sakai and scored the consolation point for Awadhe.

The results: Pune 7 aces against Awadhe Warriors 4-1 (Chirag Shetty / Hendra Setiawan lost against Ko Sung Hyun / Shin Baek Cheol 15-6, 9-15, 12-15; Rituparna Das against Beiwen Zhang (T) 15-13, 15- 12; Chris Adcock & Gabrielle Adcock vs. Ivan Sozonov & Christinna Pedersen 15-6, 15-9; Loh Kean Yew (T) vs. Subhankar Dey 15-12, 15-14; Kazumasa Sakai lost to Ajay Jayaram 15-6, 10- 15, 13-15).

