advertisement

Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2020 Premier Badminton League (PBL) where Awadhe Warriors will shut down the horns at GMC with Pune 7 Aces. Balayogi SATS indoor stadium.

Scores in the order of AWD-PUN

advertisement

0-1 And Setiawan did exactly what the Pune coach asked the couple to do during the break. Smashes the courtyard. The power over it is stunning!

GAME 3

15-9 The former world champions are back in business because Shetty’s service error gives the opponent the game point! Get ready for some solid action in Game 3.

14-9 Baek Cheol swings wide. Out!

12-6 The pressure is now on the young Shetty. It flies up, but it falls out of the frame.

10-5 Good judgment from Shetty. At first he decides to use the strange smash, but he notices that the bird is falling out of the alley.

9-2 Baek Cheol puts it right in the slot! Lures the pune pair to the right and sends a cross court backhand flick to the left corner.

6-2 Baek Cheol shows an extraordinary show on the net when Shetty doesn’t get under the shuttle in time.

5-2 And it will be a fight. Sung Hyun strikes the center line. Setiawan and Shetty didn’t have time.

1-0 Awadhe would want that on this. Thanks to the excellent side position, Setiawan is unable to pick up the bird from below when it finds the net.

GAME 2

6-15 Setiawan and Shetty finished their first game in just a few minutes because Awadhe’s top pair are in the dirt in Hyderabad.

6-10 Setiawan thinks on his feet when he quickly returns and sees Awadhe faltering. The world champion takes up the serve on the net and then pushes it onto the right flank at the back.

4-8 Setiawan’s backhand on the net flies far.

2-7 Another casual mistake by Sung Hyun extends the leadership of the aces. This is a no contest.

1-5 After a late transition from Setiawan, Sung Hyun is unable to do anything about this return after all the experiences in the world.

0-1 To serve Awadhe Warriors – Baek Cheol to Setiawan. And immediately Shetty sends an unplayable 375 km / h scorcher to midfield.

GAME 1

First there will be the double between Awadhes Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol and Chirag Shetty-Hendra Setiawan from Pune.

squads

Awadhe warriors: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Ivan Sozonov, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent

Pune 7 Aces: Arjun M. R., Chirag Shetty, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, Hendra Setiawan, Kazumasa Sakai, Kean Eibe Loh, Mithun Manjunath, Rituparna Das, Thi Trang Vu, Tse Ying Suet

ORDER OF THE GAME

matchesAwadhe WarriorsPune 7 acesMDKo Sung Hyun / Shin Baek CheolChirag Shetty / Hendra SetiawanWS (Trump for Warriors)Beiwen ZhangRituparna DasXDChristinna Pedersen / Ivan SozonovChris Adcock / Gabrielle AdcockMS1 (trump for 7 aces)Subhankar DeyKean Yew LohMS2Ajay JayaramKazumasa Sakai

PREVIEW

Pune 7 Aces and the Awadhe Warriors will approach the semi-finals in the fifth Premier Badminton League on Monday.

Pune and Awadhe each occupy third and fourth place in the table, separated by only one point, and it will be a nerve test if the two meet at the GMC. Balayogi SATS indoor stadium.

Both teams lost their last matches in the second double on Saturday.

While Pune suffered a reversal of the assets through North Eastern Warriors, the Lucknow-based franchise was narrowed down by the Chennai Superstarz.

With a semi-final, both teams will be hungry to recover from the defeat.

With the fifth-placed Bengaluru raptors on their necks, they would really want to part with the defending champion in search of a coveted fourth place.

Pune needs introspection since it was thoroughly destroyed by the North Eastern Warriors with 0: 5.

On a day when nothing worked, only the two Talisman men Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan came to the occasion to extend the unbeaten series to four games.

Since Pune is so close to knockout, he wouldn’t want to miss this priceless opportunity and would need his mixed pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock to shoot in men’s singles with the normally reliable Loh Kean Yew.

Awadhe Warriors, on the other hand, has the advantage that women singles are led by world number 14 Beiwen Zhang.

The two men, Ko Sung Hyun and Ivan Sozonov, showed a brave show against Chennai’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Dhruv Kapila, and the Warriors would rely on them to prove their skills again.

The shape of Wong Wing Ki Vincent and Subhankar Dey would be crucial as the warriors desperately try to stay competitive.

Chennai Superstarz and North Eastern Warriors are the only two teams that have already secured their places in the semi-finals.

(With input from PTI)

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar will provide live online streaming.

advertisement