Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the eighth Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2020 game, in which Pune 7 Aces at Babu Banarasi Das U.P. against defending champion Bengaluru Raptors. Badminton Academy in Lucknow.

matchesPune 7 acesBengaluru RaptorsMS2Kazumasa SakaiAnsal YadavMS1Loh Kean YewB Sai PraneethWS (Bengaluru Trump Match)Rituparna DasTai Tzu YingMD (Pune Trump Match)Hendra Setiawan / Chirag ShettyArun George / Rian Agung SaputroXDChris Adcock / Gabrielle AdcockPeng Soon Chan / Eom Hye Won

PREVIEW

After a fabulous start to the fifth Premier Badminton League, Pune 7 Aces will continue its form when it comes to Babu Banarasi Das U.P. clashes with Bengaluru Raptors. Badminton Academy in Lucknow on Monday.

Chirag Shetty-Hendra Setiawan, Rituparna Das and Loh Kean Yew, as well as Commonwealth Games gold medalists Chris and Gabrielle Adcock, showed remarkable determination to lead Pune to a 5-2 win against Mumbai Rockets in an entertaining Maharashtra derby on Saturday.

Shetty’s partnership with reigning world champion Hendra Setiawan was one of the greatest highlights of the team’s victory.

In a fantastic show of resilience, the two came back to record a 14-15, 15-5, 15-6 win over two-time World Cup bronze medalists Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang.

Former national champion Rituparna Das also stormed back from a slow start to lead the aces to victory over rising star Shriyanshi Pardeshi before Thai master Loh Kean Yew and the Adcocks made a big contribution to Pune’s cause.

Pune looks absolutely well oiled and has found out his combinations well this time as the goal is to hold up the PBL trophy for the first time.

“We are very confident with the great win we got in our first game. It was a great team effort. Playing alongside Hendra Setiawan was a great learning experience for me and I am happy to have contributed to Pune’s victory to have.” “said the Thailand Open Champion Shetty.

Bengaluru Raptors, on the other hand, did not have a good start in defending their title. The Raptors have lost both games against the North Eastern Warriors and the Chennai Superstarz.

The defeats of the World Cup bronze medalist Sai Praneeth severely affected the chances of the team, although he can bet on Tai Tzu Ying, the so far error-free 2-0 record in the fifth edition of PBL.

“It is still in the early stages and we are confident of making a comeback. Both losses were very close and it is only about staying calm under pressure. We hope we can turn the tables in our next game,” said the former world champion 1.

Sai has never met World No. 36 Loh Kean Yew on the BWF World Tour and it would be a real test of grit and hunger if the two potentially blocked horns.

Bengaluru also hopes to ride on the great shape of his mixed pairs Chan Peng Soon and Eon Hye Won, both of whom have won their previous trips.

With the Pune team’s mixed double attack, led by the Adcocks, it will be a pleasure for fans to experience their magic on the pitch.

(With input from PTI)

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network broadcasts all PBL 2020 games live. Hotstar will provide live online streaming.

