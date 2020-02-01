advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Satuday’s Premier Badminton League (PBL) game at G.M.C. Balayogi’s SATS indoor stadium.

In the first place is tie no. 14 between Pune 7 Aces and North Eastern Warriors followed by the second game of the day between Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Superstarz,

It is 9-9 Wonderful game by Saensomboonsuk to score and this first game is getting closer.

Excellent rally and Saensomboonsuk with a nice shot to the left of Sakai bring another point and northeast trails only one point.

North Eastern Warriors make a successful review and they reduce the deficit and maintain the review. Excellent!

Sakai served at 7-5 and he keeps the lead in the first break to do it 8-5.

Saensomboonsuk returns with a perfect body smash and slowly gains momentum. Two good punches on Sakai's body and he holds them in the middle of the square. 6-5

Both players are up to the task, but it is Sakai who is two points ahead and managed to get Saensomboonsuk busy with some net play.

Sakai takes the opening point for Pune with a nice blow to the right of Saensomboonsuk, but immediately makes a casual mistake to make it 1-1.

The first game of the day is coming and it will be in between K. Sakai vs. T. Saensomboonsuk.

The Northeast Warriors are in third place in the points table and have a job in hand. They will try to improve their campaign.

The two teams are in the race for a place in the semi-finals and the Pune 7 Aces will try to continue their triumphal march.

Okay, we’re all ready for the tie to start. The draw is over and the game starts in 10 minutes.

Pune 7 Aces – Northeastern Warrior

To draw

MRS K. Sakai vs. T. Saensomboonsuk

MX C. Adcock (Trump Match) vs. L.Y. Dae

G. Adcock K.H. N / A

MRS K.Y. Lah vs L.C. Yiu

WS Rituparna Das vs. M. Li (Trump Match)

MD H. Setiawan B. Isara

C. Shetty vs K.P. Garaga

preview

Pune 7 Aces will try to score his fourth trot win when they face North Eastern Warriors in Saturday’s Premier Badminton League match.

In the second game of the day, Chennai Superstarz will hope to get back on their feet against the Awadhe Warriors, who will open their last leg.

Pune’s strength lies in a well-coordinated team that has demonstrated a remarkable fighting spirit under pressure. The doubles between men Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan have so far been unbeaten in three games.

Shetty’s smooth collaboration with the double world champion was evident, especially in the recent win against Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sumeeth Reddy from the Chennai team.

“I enjoy my time at Pune 7 Aces, where all players share a healthy camaraderie. The team is in a really good position at the moment and we are confident of winning,” said Setiawan.

Thai champion Loh Kean Yew was also a valuable asset for the team. Commonwealth Games gold medalists Chris and Gabrielle Adcock have done their job every time they show up for Pune and would be the key to pushing the Superstar away from the top spot in the league ranking.

