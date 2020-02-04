advertisement

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020. The North Eastern Warriors face Chennai Superstarz at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Team of the North Eastern Warriors: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Michelle Lirutuparna Panda, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk

Chennai Superstarz team: Sumeeth Reddy, Dhruv Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand, Jessica Pugh, Kristy Gilmour, Lakshya Sen, Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Satish Kumar Karunakaran, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tommy Sugiarto

advertisement

– The last games before the semi-finals start today. The first fight of the day is between North Eastern Warriors and Chennai Superstarz. Later in the day, it will be Bengaluru Raptors against Mumbai Rockets, with both teams having a chance to neglect the semi-finals as much as possible.

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar will provide live online streaming.

advertisement