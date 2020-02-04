advertisement

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020. Bengaluru Raptors compete against Mumbai Rockets at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

ORDER OF THE GAME

matchesBengaluru RaptorsMumbai missilesMD

Rian Agung Saputro / Arun George

Kim Gi-jung / Kim Sa-rang

WS

Tai Tzu-Ying

Shreyanshi Pardeshi

MS1

B. Sai Praneeth (TRUMP)

Parupalli Kashyap

MS2

Brice Leverdez

Shreyansh Jaiswal (TRUMP)

XD

Chan Peng Soon / Eom Hye-won

Kim Gi-jung / Pia Bernadeth

Mumbai Rockets Squad: Kuhoo Garg, Parupalli Kashyap, Pranav Chopra, Ramchandran Shlok, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Pardeshi Shreyanshi, Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth, Kim Gi-jung, Kim Sa-rang, Lee Dong-keun

Bengaluru Raptors roster: Ansal Yadav, Arun George, B. Sai Praneeth, Medha Shashidharan, Tai Tzu-ying, Rian Agung Saputro, Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye-won

– The second encounter of the day takes place between the Bengaluru Raptors and the Mumbai Rockets.

– The teams will try to secure their place in the last four when we reach the end of the tournament. The first fight of the day was between North Eastern Warriors and Chennai Superstarz. As expected, both Chennai and North East tested their stability with an almost sealed semi-final spot. Click here to read how this tie happened.

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar will provide live online streaming.

