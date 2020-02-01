advertisement

Former No. 1 in the world, Tai Tzu-Ying, recalled her reputation as one of the most complete players in world badminton when she returned from the early blues to the world champion P.V. Sindhu.

When it happened

Tai’s performance helped defending champion Bengaluru Raptors win his first win in the Premier Badminton League at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday, a 3-0 verdict against Hyderabad Hunters.

After a slow start in the first game, Sindhu was more dominant and struck both sides against Tai, whose net game was surprisingly unpredictable, especially in the final phase of the game.

Vintage things

But what the fans saw in the second and third games was Vintage Tai as she pushed Sindhu to the baseline to effortlessly crack the corners and then smash some impressive cross-court winners. Observing all of this, Sindhu’s father was P.V. Ramana, who was in the comment field for a short time.

In the third game, a great body blow from Tai and a return of the Sindhu to their own field signaled the end of the competition.

Roaring start

In the first match, the men’s combine of Chan Peng Soon and Rian Agung Saputro of Raptors prevailed against the more experienced and powerful duo of Ben Lane and Vladimir Ivanov and won the big moments.

Hunters suffered another setback when World No. 28 Sourabh Verma lost the Trump match against World No. 39 Brice Leverdez and paid a high price with its unpredictable returns.

The hunters’ only victory came from the mixed pair Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy.

The results:

Bengaluru Raptors bt Hyderabad Hunters 3-0 (Chang Peng Soon & Rian Agung Saputro by Ben Lane & Vladimir Ivanov 15-13, 9-15, 15-12; Brice Leverdez by Sourabh Verma (T) 15-12, 10-15, 15-6; Tai Tzu Ying v PV Sindhu 11-15, 15-13, 15-9; Chan Peng Soon & Eom Hye Won (T) lost to Vladimir Ivanov & N. Sikki Reddy 13-15, 11-15; B. Sai Praneeth v. Daren Liew 15-11, 15-6).

