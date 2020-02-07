advertisement

It was an impressive performance, first shown by Lee Cheuk Yiu and then Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga in double, which enabled the North-Eastern Warriors to make their first appearance in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) final against Chennai Superstarz 3. (-1) in the first semi-final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

In the mixed doubles that opened the draw, the Warriors started with Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na with an exciting 15:12, 9:15 and 15:14 win over B. Sumeeth Reddy and Jessica Pugh.

It was everyone’s match with the results of 12, 13 and 14 in the decisive game before Yong Dae came with a forehand smash into the open left corner of Chennai’s half of the court to seal the deal.

advertisement

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | PBL Semifinal-1 as it happened: Warriors defeated Superstar

In men’s singles, world champion Lee Cheuk Yiu of Warriors (18) prevailed in a highly competitive match against experienced world champion Tommy Sugiarto (21). Lee came with a mixed selection of great drops that told smashing and some poor returns.

But to the delight of his Warriors teammates, Lee increased crunch-time skill in both games to solve the problem against an unpredictable Sugiarto who lost his first match in this issue at the wrong time for his team.

In the men’s doubles, Chennai had to play 2-0 against Sumeeth and Dhruv Kapila. The latter replaced the great Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who has recovered from his ankle injury.

It was a great show by the Warriors duo, thanks in particular to the experienced Isara who led the much younger and less experienced Krishna. Isara’s tenacity over a series of punches and his great net play was a pleasure. Chennai felt the absence of Satwik in this crucial double.

THE RESULTS:

Northeastern warriors defeated Chennai Superstarz with 3 – (-1).

(Lee Yong Dae & Kim Ha Na defeated B. Sumeeth Reddy & Jessica Pugh 15-12, 9-15, 15-14; Lee Cheuk Yiu defeated Tommy Sugiarto 15-12, 15-12; Bodin Isara & G. Krishna Prasad defeated B. Sumeeth Reddy & Dhruv Kapila (T) 15-13, 14-15, 15-10).

advertisement