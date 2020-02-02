advertisement

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) game on Sunday at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

OVERALL TIE: Hyderabad Hunters 0-0 Mumbai Rockets.

POINTS ORDERED BY Hyderabad Hunters-Mumbai Rockets

LIVE UPDATES:

8-13: The Rockets couple pull their opponents here to make mistakes. Ivanov and Lane were absolutely played out tonight.

7-11: A few more points in a row for the Kims. Same pattern as in the first game. Ivanov receives a warning from the umpire that he has changed the shuttle without her worry.

7-7: Complete the second game so far. Some similarities in the scoreline. It was 7-7 in the first game too. These two teams in last place (6th and 7th) have to win big tonight to have a chance to reach the semi-finals.

5-5: The Mumbai duo makes some casual mistakes for the Hunters. Ivanov pumps up the crowd a bit.

3-4: Wonderful smash from Ivanov. However, this was launched by Ben Lane. They were a little lucky on their side and the shuttle was just touching the end line.

1-3: Another set of top class smashed by the Kims. Ivanov and Lane are having trouble returning here. They need to improve their service game to make a comeback in this match.

GAME – 2

10-15: AND MUMBAI TAKES THE FIRST GAME! CHALLENGE SUCCESSFUL FOR THE ROCKETS. The last shot was called, but the Kims immediately challenged it and decided in their favor, much to the frustration of Ivanov and Lane.

8-14: Mumbai is about to seal the first game. Hyderabad had started brilliantly, but now it’s almost time to cash in the opening game. Kim Sa Rang’s jumps are just wonderful to watch.

7-12: Seven direct points for the Kims. Ivanov and Lane can’t do much here because their opponents play flawless badminton.

7-9: AND MUMBAI TAKES THE GUIDE! Kim Sa Rang has amazing reflexes. After serving, he expects to return to perfection.

7-7: RESULTS !! A few arms are used by the hunter duo. The Kims from Mumbai are a pleasure to see. They were partners in the BWF circle for a long time and this is evident on the course.

6-4: Still two points ahead for the home team. Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang complement each other well. Ben Lane also showed a good net game on the other side.

4-2: Well deserved leadership for Hyderabad. Ivanov uses his economies of scale. He is able to come up with blows out of nowhere.

GAME – 1

AND WE’RE ON THE WAY!

The men’s doubles match will open the tie!

– GAME ORDER –

1) Double men: Ben Lane / Vladimir Ivanov vs. Kim Gi Jung / Kim Sa Rang.

2) Men’s singles: Daren Liew vs. Parupalli Kashyap (Trump Match).

3) Women’s singles: PV Sindhu (Trump Match) against Shreyanshi Pardeshi.

4) Men’s singles: Priyanshu Rajawat vs. Lee Dong Keun.

5) Mixed doubles: Vladimir Ivanov / Sikki Reddy vs. Kim Sa Rang / Pia Zebadiah.

