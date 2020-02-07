advertisement

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-finals of the 2020 Premier Badminton League between North Eastern Warriors and Chennai Superstarz at G.M.C. Balayogi’s SATS indoor stadium in Hyderabad.

OVERALL TIE: North Eastern Warriors 0-0 Chennai Superstarz.

advertisement

READ RESULTS: North Eastern Warriors – Chennai Superstarz

8-7: A blast from Lee Yong Dae unbalances the warriors during the break. Chennai got a bit defensive there and North East took advantage of that.

4-5: It was a 42-shot rally. Great stuff from all four shuttlers. The Warriors were lucky, however, when Ha Na’s return brushed the net and fell over.

2-4: Chennai takes the lead early here. Awesome game by Jessica Pugh on the net. Sumeeth also comes up with amazing blows.

First we have the mixed doubles!

ORDER OF THE GAME: (North Eastern Warriors vs. Chennai Superstarz)

Mixed doubles Lee Yong Dae / Kim Ha Na vs Sumeeth Reddy / Jessica Pugh.

Men’s Singles – Lee Cheuk Yiu vs. Tommy Sugiarto.

Men’s double Bodin Isara / Krishna Prasad Garaga vs. (Trump Match) Sumeeth Reddy / Dhruv Kapila.

Women’s Singles – Michelle Li (Trump Match) vs. Kirsty Gilmour.

Men’s Singles – Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk v Lakshya Sen.

squads

North Eastern Warriors squad: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Michelle Li, Lee Yong Dae, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk

Chennai Superstarz Squad: B. Sumeeth Reddy, Dhruv Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand, Jessics Pugh, Kirsty Gilmour, Lakshya Sen, S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Sanjana Santosh, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tommy Sugiarto

LIVE STREAMING:

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar offers live streaming online.

advertisement