advertisement

Good evening! Hello and welcome Sportstar’s live coverage of the ninth Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2020 game in which Awadhe Warriors at Babu Banarasi Das U.P. will compete against Mumbai Rockets. Badminton Academy in Lucknow.

LIVE UPDATES BEGIN AT 7PM

advertisement

squads:

Awadhe warriors: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Ivan Sozonov, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent

Mumbai missiles: Kim Gi Jung, Kim Sa Rang, Kuhoo Garg, Lee Dong Keun, Parupalli Kashyap, Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth, Jerry Chopra, Shlok Ramchandran, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Shriyanshi Pardeshi

matchesAwadhe WarriorsMumbai missilesXDKo Sung Hyun / Christinna PedersenKim Sa Rang / Pia Zebadiah BernadethWS (Awadhes trump game)Beiwen ZhangKuhoo GargMS1 (Mumbai’s Trump Match)Wong Wing Ki Vincent Parupalli KashyapMS2Ajay JayaramLee Dong KeunMDKo Sung Hyun / Shin Baek CheolKim Gi Jung / Kim Sa Rang

PREVIEW

Awadhe Warriors will try to take advantage of the home advantage and get back in shape when the team play Mumbai Rockets on Tuesday on the last day of their home game in the Premier Badminton League.

Both lost in the last game, which is a tough test for the two teams.

The Awadhe Warriors suffered a 1-2 defeat by the Hyderabad Hunters, while the Rockets lost 2-5 to the Pune 7 Aces in their previous games.

After Awadhe Warriors started his campaign at a climax with a tough 4-3 win over the North Eastern Warriors, he wanted to continue his winning streak, but the Hunters proved too strong.

Although the result was not going so well, there were some positive results.

The partnership between Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol is growing day by day. The couple, who won three BWF titles last year, have brought their confidence to the league and have been unbeaten so far.

The former Wong Wing Ki Vincent from World No. 10 was effortless in front of the roaring home fans, while Subhankar Dey’s perseverance and tenacity impressed everyone.

The warriors also have the 14th World Beiwen Zhang in their ranks.

“Our last game was not that good, but it didn’t slow our spirits. The support from the crowd here has been fantastic. We look forward to ending our home game with a win,” said Zhang.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Rockets will take their first win of the season after a disappointing start for the former runner-up, who lost to soaring Chennai Superstarz and Pune 7 Aces.

In the two previous games only three wins were recorded.

Parupalli Kashyap’s performance is remarkable, although former number 6 in the world could not celebrate a win.

A close loss to Tommy Sugiarto in three games was followed by a close loss to Punes Loh Kean Yew.

(With input from PTI)

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network broadcasts all PBL 2020 games live. Hotstar will provide live online streaming.

advertisement