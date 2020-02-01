advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) game on Saturday at G.M.C. Balayogi’s SATS indoor stadium.

POINTS BY AWD-CHE

7-13 Lakshya gives a point. The seven-point pillow before this rally lets him experiment with a net shot. In the end, he steals the shuttle under the net.

6-12 351 km / h now! Another violent hit on the net makes Subhankar falter and hits the net again.

5-8 Oh, bad luck! Lakshya tries to confuse Subhankar, playing it very quietly and slowly, but he loses control of the shot himself when the shuttle almost hits the referee’s chair.

3-6 What a pick up from Lakshya! He only has to cut one off the net and Subhankar at the other end didn’t expect this return at all.

3-4 A beauty! Subhankar would not have expected the young guy to scorch 382 km / h. Now Lakshya gets Subhankar to run the place. A quick return from Subhankar on the right causes Lakshya to jump up and hit left.

1-1 Good judgment from Subhankar, who strolls back but lets the bird hover above the baseline.

GAME 2

6-15 And Lakshya takes game 1. Didn’t take much to be honest. A malicious backhand of the youngster solves the problem.

5-14 Impressive! Lakshya pulls Subhankar near the net before slamming you further towards the baseline. Just the game point now!

5-10 A change in attitude from Lakshya, who changed to a more offensive front after the break. Provides the necessary survey to smash you into the forecourt region. Subhankar is unable to get there.

5-8 Subhankar is on his feet quickly, but Lakshya warms up wonderfully in this tie. Lakshya approaches the network and releases a drive. Subhankar gets under it, but falls into the net.

5-3 Subhankar forces Lakshya to make a mistake. Only opens his bat’s face. Lakshya couldn’t help it.

3-3 Lakshya is defensive here. Subhankar races into the net to swipe one to the right. Lakshya, cool and relaxed, stows it away easily.

1-0 Serve Awadhe and immediately Subhankar runs away with the first point. Judges the height of the shuttle, gets on the rear foot and removes a strong blow to the left flank. Lakshya only manages to get the wood on it.

GAME 1

First, we have a high-voltage conflict between Chennais Lakshya Sen and Awadhes Subhankar Dey.

squads

Awadhe Warriors: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Iwan Sosonow, Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent

Chennai Superstarz: B. Sumeeth Reddy, Dhrup Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand, Jessica Pugh, Kirsty Gilmour, Lakshya Sen, Sankar Muthusamy, Sanjana Santosh, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tommy Sugiarto

PREVIEW

Chennai Superstarz is keen to return to winning ways after defeating Pune 7 Aces for the first time this season when competing against Awadhe Warriors, who will open their last round in Saturday’s second game. The team would look up at Satwik to show the conviction with which he had started season five.

The winner of the Thailand Open suffered his first double defeat in three games for men and would be hungry for a win, as would young Lakshya Sen, who also emerged from his first defeat of the season. Kirsty Gilmour’s form would also be crucial for Chennai.

The Awadhe Warriors led by Beiwen Zhang performed impressively in their last game in Lucknow and celebrated a 5-0 win over Mumbai Rockets. Wong Wing Ki Vincent hissed in both home games, while Subhankar Dey and Ajay Jayaram have both contributed to the team’s victories so far.

“Ending the first leg with a big win has boosted our confidence and we are keen to continue this form against league leaders Chennai. It will not be easy but we are ready for the challenge,” said Dey.

Awadhe’s doubles, Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol, the No. 24 men in the world, are not yet lost and could make all the difference as the Lucknow-based franchise is aiming for its third win in four rounds.

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network broadcasts all PBL 2020 games live. Hotstar will provide live online streaming.

