Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2020 Premier Badminton League Final between Bengaluru Raptors and North Eastern Warriors at G.M.C. Balayogi’s SATS indoor stadium in Hyderabad.

OVERALL TIE: Bengaluru Raptors 0-0 North Eastern Warriors.

READ RESULTS: Bengaluru Raptors – North Eastern Warriors.

Remember Lee Cheuk Yiu defeated Praneeth in straight games during the clash of the two finalists in the league phase!

The men’s encounter between Sai Praneeth of Bengaluru Raptors, world number 11, and Lee Cheuk Yiu of North Eastern Warriors, world number 18, is the first match of today’s final!

GAME RULES: (Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors)

Men’s singles – Sai Praneeth vs. Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Men’s doubles – Arun George / Rian Agung Saputro against (Trump Match) Bodin Isara / Lee Yong Dae.

Women’s singles – Tai Tzu Ying vs. Michelle Li.

Mixed doubles – Chan Peng Soon / Eom Hye Won (Trump Match) vs Krishna Prasad Garaga / Kim Ha Na.

Men’s Singles – Brice Leverdez against Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

squads

Squad of Bengaluru raptors: Sai Praneeth (C), Brice Leverdez, Tai Tzu Ying, Arun George, Rian Agung Saputro, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Ansal Yadav.

COACH: Arvind Bhat.

North Eastern Warriors Squad: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Michelle Li, Lee Yong Dae, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

COACH: Edwin Iriawan.

LIVE STREAMING:

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar offers live streaming online.

