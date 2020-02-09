advertisement

Bengaluru Raptors was the first team in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) to score a 4-2 win over first-time finalist North Eastern Warriors in the fifth final at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Once again, it was a double that decided the fate of the winner. And this time, the mixed pairs Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won, who played the Trump Match for Raptors, met the expectations of the many Bengaluru fans present, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Kim Ha Na, and getting better won the trophy for their team.

In the men’s first individual, Sai Praneeth, World Cup bronze medalist and captain of the Raptors, returned strong after losing to world number 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | PBL FINAL as it happened: Bengaluru Raptors defeated North Eastern Warriors 4-2

It was a performance that should even have been world number 2 and Praneeth’s teammate Tai Tzu Ying. Although unpredictable in the first game, the crowd favorite entered a different zone in the next two games, especially after winning a 39-stroke rally point at the start of the second game.

In the men’s doubles, the two warriors, Bodin Isara and Lee Yong Dae, who played their Trump match, had to do their best to ward off the brave challenge of Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro and keep their team on the hunt.

In the 13-goal decision, Saputro, who was brilliant through and through, was left with a service mistake and then messed up a simple net point to hand over the game and give his opponents a 2-1 lead that night.

For Raptors, Tai Tzu Ying, number 2 in the world, remained undefeated in this issue, and again managed to outwit the world’s number 10, Michelle Li. This made the tie two-all.

THE RESULTS:

Bengaluru Raptors defeated North-Eastern Warriors 4-2 (Sai ​​Praneeth defeated Lee Cheuk Yiu 14: 15, 15: 9, 15: 3). Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro lost to Bodin Isara and Lee Yong Dae (T) with 11:15, 15-13, 14-15; Tai Tzu Ying defeated Michelle Li 15-9, 15-12; Chan Peng Soon & Eom Hye Won (T) defeated Krishna Prasad Garaga & Kim Ha Na 15-14, 14-15, 15-12).

