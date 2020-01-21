advertisement

The defeat of World Cup bronze medalist Sai Praneeth against 23-year-old Hong Kong shuttle Lee Cheuk Yiu was the 3-4 defeat of defending champions Bengaluru Raptors against North Eastern Warriors on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

World number 18 Cheuk Yiu, who beat Shi Yu Qi, Viktor Axelsen, Kidambi Srikanth and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on his way to the Hong Kong Open title last year, pushed Praneeth to the limit in the game’s first men’s singles. The Northeast star won the first game between 15 and 14 with a breathtaking shot to score the crucial point.

Raptors vs Warriors highlights

advertisement

A few moments later, he gave Indian world No. 11 a run for his money in the next game and secured a 9: 5 lead. From then on, there was only one winner when Praneeth lost steam and eventually took the match to Cheuk Yiu after losing the second 9-15. The score at that point was 1-1.

On another night out, Tai Tzu Ying, number 2 in the women’s single world, had an easy time against India’s rising star Ashmita Chaliha and won 15: 7, 15: 5. This was the Raptors’ trump card. Tai returned to PBL after the missed 2018/19 season and the Chinese Taipei star was spot on with her Smash & Drop placement. The 20-year-old, who made her PBL debut, would have learned some valuable lessons from this encounter against a very experienced opponent.

Bengaluru had made a quick start to the opening game after the mixed pair Chan Peng Soon from Malaysia and Eom Hye Won from South Korea defeated the Korean Warriors by 15: 8, 15: 11, pair Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na. Peng Soon and Hye Won dominated the exchange from the start to end the first game quickly.

In the second round, Yong Dae and Ha Na took a 7-3 lead with a better attack strategy. Once again, the Bengaluru duo took the lead with their immense serenity and defeated their opponents in order to give last year’s winner the early advantage.

In the trump game of the Warriors, the reliable double stars Bodin Isara from Thailand and Yong Dae from Thailand defeated the Indian Arun George and the Indonesian Rian Agung Saputro with 15: 12: 15: 6 at the penultimate meeting.

Thai player Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, who is a regular at PBL, ended the game 3-3 after defeating French veteran Brice Leverdez 15-7 and 15-8 in a one-sided affair.

advertisement