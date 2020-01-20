advertisement

Two teenagers who were roommates during their teenage years – Lakshya Sen (Chennai Superstarz) and Priyanshu Rajawat (Hyderabad Hunters) – stole the spotlight in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) on Monday. The loud crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium got up here and applauded the efforts of two absolute champions after their match ended.

Even before P.V. Sindhu took the place for the hunters’ trump game against Gayatri Gopichand von Superstarz, the home team Chennai took the lead with 4-0 at the start of the PBL-5. The end result was 5-2.

Lakshya, who played his team’s trump game, and Priyanshu were involved in a thriller that lasted 58 minutes. The seesaw ended with 19-year-old Lakshya defeating 17-year-old Priyanshu after scoring 14-14 points for the third and final game.

CHENNAI SUPERSTARZ – HYDERABAD HUNTERS HIGHLIGHTS

There were many exciting moments in the game when Lakshya won the first game 15-6. But the best of them came towards the end. After Priyanshu won the second game 15: 13, the third game was 12: 1 and the Chennai player returned to a hard goal three times in a row to take the lead.

At the next point, both players were involved in the longest rally of the night. This time the Hyderabad shuttle had the last laugh. At the end of the day, the result of the men’s clash mattered little as both youngsters ran a show for eternity.

Sindhu, on the other hand, had an easy time against the daughter Gayatri of national coach Pullela Gopichand, who had just won. They dominated a match that ended in 15: 5, 15: 5.

Earlier in the day, Chennai’s first blood was Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Jessica Pugh when they beat Vladimir Ivanov and Sikki Reddy in mixed doubles. The domestic couple was on the way to victory at the first meeting. But a fear of injury for Satwik when the Superstarz were 8: 5 in the lead in the second game seemed to affect the team’s performance.

Ivanov and Sikki then made a comeback to win the game and send the encounter into the decision-making process. In the last game, the hunters looked like they were going to win. However, Satwik and Pugh changed gear and acted more aggressively to end the match and give the team a 1-0 lead. Immediately afterwards, Satwik triggered wild celebrations and delighted the audience.

Next, Chennai’s Tommy Sugiarto took over Hyderabad’s Sourabh Verma. Sugiarto started slowly and took a 5: 8 lead in the break in the first game. The Indonesian number 22, however, returned strengthened to win the game 15: 11. The second game was about who made less casual mistakes and Sugiarto prevailed against Sourabh again and sealed the game 15-10.

In the last game of the night, Satwik and Sumeeth Reddy defeated the English duo Ben Lane and Sean Vendy with 15-14, 11-15, 15-8 to inflict more pain on the other side.

