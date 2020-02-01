advertisement

Chennai Superstarz secured a place in the semi-finals with a 4-3 win against Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League on Saturday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Chennai now has 19 points and heads the points table, followed by North-Eastern Warriors, who also booked the last four places with 18 points.

Previously, the world’s rapidly improving number 32, Lakshya Sen, made Chennai a perfect start when he was in a hurry to overtake Subhankar Dey and consistently attacked a weak forehand.

Later in the two-seater, Awadhe’s combination of Ivan Sozonov and former world champion gold medalist Ko Sung-Hyun R. Satwik Sairaj and Dhruv Kapila outperformed the weaker Dhruv in the second and third games, and also in the third game, who did not face the task given a series of physical injuries had grown.

For Chennai, World No. 21 Tommy Sugiarto the men’s singles, which was a trump card for his team, and achieved a fluid victory over World No. 41 Wong Wing Ki Vincent to give the team a 3-2 lead.

When it happened

For women, 16-year-old Gayatri Gopichand, who was preferred by Chennai Kirsty Gilmour, who suffers from stomach upset, was not really surpassed by world No. 14 Beiwen Zhang.

In fact, Gayatri led 5-3 in the first game before Zhang resigned to her game and started to dominate. But not before the former showed great serenity and also produced some wonderful half-smashes.

R. Satwiksairaj and Jessica Pugh won brilliantly in the last mixed doubles, which turned out to be decisive, with 15: 11, 13: 15, 15: 14 against Ko Sung Hyun and Christinna Pedersen. Satwik gave his bed some anxious moments when he hobbled off the field at 10:11 in the second game and forced medical treatment for his right ankle.

The results:

Chennai Superstarz against Awadhe Warriors 4: 3 (Lakshya Sen against Subhankar Dey 15: 7, 15: 8; Dhruv Kapila and R. Satwiksairaj lost against Ivan Sozonov and Ko Sung Hyun (T) 15: 12, 11: 15, 10: 15 ; Tommy Sugiarto (T) of Wong Wing Ki Vincent 15-10, 15-8; Gayatri Gopichand lost to Beiwen Zhang 10-15, 5-15; R. Satwikaairaj & Jessica Pugh of Ko Sung Hyun & Christinaa Pedersen 15-11; 13-15, 15-14)

