Mixed doubles Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won won the decisive match against Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock to give defending champion Bengaluru Raptors an exciting 4-3 win over Pune 7 Aces in the second semi-final of the Premier Badminton League (PBL). Season five at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Chan and Eom raised the bar under pressure to prevail against former World Cup medalists Chris and Gabby of Pune, much to the delight of the many Raptors fans.

Previously, 35-year-old Hendra Setiawan, former Olympic champion and world champion, and current number 10 in the world, Chirag Shetty, had an excellent start in the men’s double in the Trump match against Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro.

In the subsequent men’s individual match, Brice Leverdez of Raptors, world number 39, set his team on the hunt again to ward off the challenge of 21-year-old Mithun Manjunath, a trainee at the Prakash Padukone Academy. One of the highlights of the game was Leverdez, who ended a rally with 49 strokes 6: 12 in the third game.

Pune then experienced the biggest shock of the evening when world champion Kazumasa Sakai No. 73 shocked the bronze medalist of the world championship and Captain Sai Praneeth of Bengaluru in the men’s second individual.

Praneeth, the crowd favorite, led 11-8 in the first game before Sakai came back strong with a terrific mix of big shots and solid defense, scoring seven points in a trot. He then made some casual mistakes to lose momentum and the match.

Then it was left to world No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying to win the Trump match for the Raptors against young Rituparna Das and ensure that the results before the last mixed doubles match scored all three goals. But this wasn’t until Rituparna continued her impressive show in this edition of PBL and showed no nerves at all.

In the final on Sunday, the Raptors will face the North Eastern Warriors, who defeated Chennai Superstarz in the first semi-final on Friday.

THE RESULTS:

Bengaluru Raptors defeated Pune 7 Aces 4: 3 (Arun George & Rian Agung Saputro lost to Chirag Shetty & Hendra Setiawan (T) with 12: 15-10: 15; Brice Leverdez defeated Mithun Manjunath with 15: 14.9: 15-15- 15: 6; Sai Praneeth lost to Kazumasa Sakai 11-15, 13-15; Tai Tzu Ying defeated Rituparna Das 15-12, 15-12; Chan Peng Soon & Eom Hye Won defeated Chris Adcock & Gabrielle Adcock 15-13, 15 -10).

